‘This is a gift for my wife’: Taiwanese surgeon does vasectomy on himself, shares it social media

Taiwanese surgeon undergoes ‘self-vasectomy’, says he did it for his wife

A surgeon in Taipei, Taiwan shocked the online community when he performed a vasectomy on himself as a “gift” for his wife.

His video of the surgery has since garnered more than four million views.

Dr Chen Wei-Nong (name transliterated from Chinese) has three children with his wife and decided to undergo the procedure due to his age.

Taking on the dual role of surgeon and patient, he performed the surgery on 8 Jan and recorded the entire process.

“Vasectomy for women is more complicated, while for men, it’s relatively easier. We just locate the vas deferens [a duct conveying sperm from the testicle to the urethra] from the outside, tie it up, and basically, it’s done,” he explained.

In the video, he demonstrated the 11 steps of the procedure, including positioning, locating the vas deferens, administering anaesthesia, cutting part of it, tying it, and stitching up the wound.

Throughout the process, he provided explanations and shared his feelings.

“It is really painful when you touch the vas deferens, and it feels strange to sew yourself up,” he said.

Dr Chen also revealed that the night of the procedure was rough, with some pain, but he felt fine by the following morning.

In the post’s caption, he jokingly wrote that it was a unique experience, but he would not do it again.

A procedure that typically takes just 15 minutes was extended to an hour due to his solo efforts.

Surgeon questioned about legality and safety of procedure

As some people questioned if Dr Chen’s “self-vasectomy” was legal, he clarified that he has qualifications in surgery and orthopaedic surgery.

Additionally, three other doctors and one nurse were present during the procedure, and a urology specialist also supervised the entire process, ensuring its safety.

He further noted he did not take any time off from work for the surgery, and the entire procedure was fully self-funded and not covered by the national health insurance. The location was also legitimate.

Despite this, Dr Chen advised the public to avoid performing such procedures themselves and to always consult a qualified urologist.

After a preliminary investigation, Taipei’s Department of Health confirmed that Dr Chen, a qualified physician, encountered no legal issues with performing the procedure on himself.

It added that the incident was not unprecedented.

Featured image adapted from @docchen3 on Instagram.