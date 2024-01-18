Takagi Ramen Offers Iswaran Free Ramen For 6 Months, Thanks Him For Serving West Coast Residents

Takagi Ramen Dhoby Ghaut Offers Iswaran Free Ramen For 6 Months

With 27 charges handed to him in court on Thursday (18 Jan), former transport minister S Iswaran is possibly looking at months — if not years — behind bars if convicted of corruption or obstructing justice.

Despite the alleged offences that recently came to light, it’s also important to remember that he had dedicated close to three decades of his life to serving Singaporeans, particularly his constituents.

To thank Iswaran for his contributions, Takagi Ramen is offering him unlimited ramen for six months at its Dhoby Ghaut outlet.

Besides framing it as a thank-you gift, Takagi Ramen said that he’d have a relatively easy time getting to court after dining at the Dhoby Ghaut outlet.

Takagi Ramen offers Iswaran free ramen to thank him for contributions

Local restaurant chain Takagi Ramen issued an unlimited ramen voucher to Iswaran on Thursday (18 Jan), hours after the former transport minister was charged.

Referencing some of the kickbacks Iswaran allegedly received, Takagi Ramen said it was unable to afford private jet flights or VIP tickets for him.

Instead, it offered Iswaran free ramen for six months from 18 Jan to 17 June.

This, however, can only be redeemed at Takagi Ramen’s outlet at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Takagi Ramen explained that the location is apt since he was the transport minister and the location functions as a public transport node.

The restaurant chain added that the MRT interchange is relatively close to court.

In other words, he can drop by for a convenient meal before one of his future court appearances.

Ending off its message, Takagi Ramen took the opportunity to thank Iswaran for his contributions to West Coast GRC.

Restaurant chain also offered free ramen to Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui

This isn’t the first time Takagi Ramen offered free ramen to individuals central to trending controversies.

Last July, Takagi Ramen offered free dishes to Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui for them to “talk things out”.

Takagi Ramen offered the deal a few days after the pair’s affair came to light.

It’s unclear if Ms Cheng and Ms Tan ever took up the offer, though.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook and Google Maps.