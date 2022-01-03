Takashimaya Early-Bird Sale For CNY Goodies Till 9 Jan

Chinese New Year is less than a month away. To make sure we’re well-prepared for the festivities, now may be the right time to start stocking up on treats and goodies.

According to Takashimaya’s Facebook post, they have up to 30% off early bird deals on selected brands like Mdm Ling Bakery, Kele, Rasa Sayang, Bake Inc, King of Melon Seeds, and Shevron until this Sunday (9 Jan).

If you’re interested in stocking up on treats or gifting some to your loved ones, here are the deals you need to know.

Tarts & cookies from Mdm Ling Bakery & Kele

Thanks to these affordable deals from famous brands, serving tarts and cookies is possible even when you’re on a budget.

Golden pastries with pineapple filling from Mdm Ling Bakery are priced at $18.80. Shoppers can also opt for their bestsellers like Cheery Canopy, Rainforest Rhapsody, and Sunshine Symphony.

King of Melon Seeds serves auspicious snacks for Singaporeans of all ages from $8.80. They’re also a perfect treat when we’re binge-watching Emily in Paris on Netflix.

Foodies looking for something unique can opt for Kele’s green tea matcha pineapple tarts and shiitake mushroom chips, which cost around $23.80 to $38.80.

Consider getting some for your siblings, so they don’t end up eating your CNY snacks behind your back.

At $25.80 each, you can indulge in savoury and sweet Nyonya crispy folded egg rolls with peanut butter filling.

While your dishes may not be able to surpass mum’s cooking, you can always appease fam and relatives with yummy snack platters. We highly recommend adding these prawn sticks, garlic sweet emping, and crackers from $17.

Decor & prosperity gift sets

Now’s the best time to fill your home with decor for extra huat.

Bring good fortune and prosperity to your guests with Shevron charms priced from $9.90

Show your parents gratitude by gifting them this Golden Prosperity Gift set from Pryce. It comes with a Pavilion Teapot Set, fine Taiwanese teas, and a Pineapple Cup filled with delectable pineapple tarts.

Takashimaya early-bird sale on CNY goodies till 9 Jan

Takashimaya’s early bird special for CNY goodies will last until this Sunday (9 Jan) on their website and in-store outlets.

Even if you miss their early bird deals, their CNY goodies will be available at their online store till 21 Jan 2022. You can also visit their in-store outlets for snacks till 30 Jan 2022 at Talking Hall Basement 1 and Food Hall Basement 2.

Takashimaya is a 13-minute walk from Orchard Station.



Address: 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872

Date: 28 Dec to 9 Jan 2022

Opening hours: 11am–7pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Orchard

As the famous saying goes, “The early bird gets the worm”, and the same applies to CNY snacks. If you want to impress your guests on a budget, stop by for these bargains.

