Snaking Queues At Tampines Clinic For Sinovac Vaccine

Singapore has been ramping up its vaccination efforts to reach our 50% full vaccination target by August.

Apart from the national vaccination programme, the Ministry of Health had also approved some private clinics to administer the Sinovac vaccine from 18 Jun.

On Wednesday (23 Jun), hundreds were queueing up for the Sinovac jab at Little Cross Family Clinic in Tampines for the 4th consecutive day.

Source

The crowd got so big that police officers were deployed to help control the crowd.

More than 100 in queue before opening hours

Since the launch of the Sinovac vaccine at 24 private clinics islandwide, these clinics have seen overwhelming demand for it.

Amongst them is Little Cross Family Clinic at Block 929 Tampines Street 91.

Source

On Wednesday (23 Jun), Shin Min Daily News reported that hundreds were seen queueing for the Sinovac jab at the clinic.

In fact, more than 100 people turned up before 7am, way before the clinic’s opening time at 8.30am. And the queue kept getting longer.

There were around 3-4 police officers outside the clinic in the morning, with 1 carrying a loudhailer, presumably to control the crowd and ensure safe distancing.

Sinovac vaccine queue continues after clinic hours at Tampines

According to Shin Min Daily News, crowds have been spotted at the clinic for several consecutive days.

People were also seen sitting and lying down on cardboard boxes nearby even after the clinic has closed for the day.

Source

The snaking queues will sometimes extend to the carpark, posing a dangerous situation when cars travel by.

While some in the queue booked their appointments beforehand, some hadn’t but were reportedly there to try their luck.

Even when the clinic announced that bookings were full for the day, many refused to leave the vicinity.

Sinovac suitable for those unable to take mRNA vaccines

Many clinics offering the Sinovac vaccine saw similar situations.

Source

Sinovac is currently the only vaccine in Singapore that does not rely on mRNA technology.

It is deemed more suitable for individuals who cannot take mRNA-based vaccines like Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna for medical reasons, reported TODAY Online.

But the Sinovac vaccine’s popularity extends beyond these individuals.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), some cited fears of the relatively new technology used by mRNA-based vaccines as reasons to opt for Sinovac.

Officials from the Chinese embassy in Singapore also reportedly said that taking the Sinovac vaccine would make it “very convenient” for foreigners when applying for a visa to China.

Book vaccine appointment before heading down

The availability of alternative vaccines is good news as more Singapore residents can be vaccinated sooner.

However, do remember to stay safe and observe safe distancing at all times.

One way of ensuring this is by booking an appointment at 1 of the 24 clinics approved to administer Sinovac vaccines. You can find out more here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.