Tampines HDB Free Groceries Corner Returns For 3rd Ramadan, Anyone In Need Can Help Themselves

Riqmah Kindness Corner At Tampines HDB Corridor Has Groceries For Those In Need

A Tampines HDB community initiative, Riqmah Kindness Corner, has returned for a third consecutive year.

First started by a family in 2021, the initiative has continued to help those in need during Ramadan this year, which falls between 23 Mar and 21 Apr.

Free groceries are available for anyone, regardless of race or religion. Beneficiaries can also receive free hampers.

Tampines HDB free groceries initiative returns for Ramadan 2023

The idea to place groceries outside their home was started by couple Mr Asanul Fariq Sani and Madam Norhasyimah Awaludin in 2021, and they’ve continued the practice this year.

Outside their home at Block 268 Tampines Street 21, there are groceries for anyone to take.

Groceries include:

Cereal

3-in-1 coffee and Milo

Cooking oil

Instant noodles

Eggs

Bread spreads

Rice

Condensed and evaporated milk

Canned sardines

Even days before Ramadan, the family and other volunteers were working hard to prepare the groceries to give away.

Mr Fariq also gives periodic updates stating they’re replenishing their stocks.

Riqmah Kindness Corner is also canvassing for donations to give to 400 beneficiaries, who’ll receive a hamper of their own.

They hope to raise S$25,000 for the 400 families, and you can contribute through PayNow or bank transfer.

Though the family has set up the initiative during Ramadan, anyone is free to take the groceries if needed.

They do not do background checks, but remind others that if they aren’t truly in need, they should leave the groceries to those who may need them more.

Charity funded by personal savings & donations

2021 was the first year that Mr Fariq and Madam Norhasyimah started Riqmah Kindness Corner, and it received plenty of coverage.

They explained in a BERITAmediacorp interview that they use a combination of their savings and donations to fund the initiative.

Even though there’ve been difficulties and challenges, they continue the initiative so that they can continue to help those in need.

