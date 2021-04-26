Woman Seeks Witnesses After Schoolgirl Suffers Leg Injuries In Tampines Hit & Run

In the unfortunate event of a traffic accident, some would say that the protocol is to tend to the injured.

However, for a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Tampines, the car that allegedly knocked her down sped off without offering assistance.

She was later sent to the hospital. Despite not resulting in serious injuries, the accident left her severely traumatised.

Therefore, a netizen took to Facebook to appeal for witnesses of the accident, in hopes of finding the driver.

Source

The victim’s family has reportedly filed a police report, and investigations are ongoing.

Tampines hit-and-run at pedestrian crossing

On Saturday (24 Apr), the OP Ms Beins posted details of the accident in Traffics accident.SG Facebook group.

Last Thursday (22 Apr) around 3.25pm to 3.35pm, a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a royal blue uniform was on her way home.

She was walking the pedestrian crossing in front of Tampines Mart when a black car allegedly slammed into her.

Source

The victim was crossing the road when the light was green. The driver, on the other hand, was allegedly trying to beat the red light.

Source

Driver allegedly left without offering assistance

As a result, the 14-year-old was knocked down on the ground.

However, the driver, who appeared to be 40 to 50 years old, failed to get off of the vehicle to check on her.

He allegedly rolled down his window, asked her if she was okay, and drove off afterwards.

The victim, who was catapulted into a state of shock, was unable to adequately respond to the driver’s queries.

She was then limping her way home with visible leg injuries. Her parents, upon hearing of the accident, rushed her to the hospital.

Fortunately, she didn’t sustain any serious injuries. However, the incident left the girl severely traumatised.

Contact OP if you’ve relevant information

As such, the victim’s family and friends hope to locate the driver.

If you have relevant information on the incident, do reach out to Ms Beins via Facebook here.

Meanwhile, we hope that the young victim recovers swiftly from the traumatic experience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Source.