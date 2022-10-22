Tampines 1 Has S$8 Horror House With Creepy Interior & Jump Scares That’ll Make You Scream

Tampines 1 Has Horror House At Rooftop

With the Halloween season upon us, many might be on the lookout for horror events to have some spooky fun.

But horror house experiences need not always come with exorbitant prices that make us frightened of checking our bank balances afterwards.

Thankfully for us, located at Tampines 1 is a pop-up horror house that costs just S$8 to visit.

Filled with creepy props and jump scares, visitors are bound to be in for a frightening time at the heartland horror home.

‘Lady in red’ awaits visitors at Tampines 1 horror house

At the Scarefest Horror Maze, a “lady in red” from a haunted Old Tampines Road bus stop awaits her victims.

Visitors drawn by her “sweet voice” may soon find themselves shaking in their boots as they come face-to-face with the crimson lady.

Apart from the lady in red, visitors may also find other spooky characters anticipating their arrival, scaring them when and where they least expect them to.

The interior of the horror house is decorated with tall plant leaves and blood-stained sheets that seemingly teleports visitors to an ulu house in the middle of an abandoned forest.

At one section of the horror house, bloody limbs dangle from the roof, leaving visitors wondering who they might’ve belonged to.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect at the horror house:

Rumours are that the Tampines horror house is even scarier than the popular Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore.

Running till 30 Oct on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays

Scarefest Horror Maze will be on the rooftop (Level 5) of Tampines 1 till 30 Oct and will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Tickets to the creepy labyrinth cost just S$8. Shoppers can also redeem a complimentary pass when they spend S$50 at the mall.

Here are the deets on where and when to get there:



Scarefest Horror Maze at Tampines 1

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529536

Date: 7 – 30 Oct (only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)

Operating hours: 76pm – 11pm

Nearest MRT Station: Tampines

Featured image adapted from @tampines1 on Instagram and @mcsonorussg on TikTok