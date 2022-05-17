Glass Panel At The Alley Tampines 1 Shatters & Injures 1 Shopper, Mall Investigating Incident

Glass Panel Suddenly Shatters At The Alley Tampines 1

Freak accidents may sometimes occur while we’re out in public areas such as shopping malls. If we are not careful or unfamiliar with our surroundings, we may suffer injuries.

This was the case in Tampines 1, where a glass panel at a bubble tea shop on level two abruptly shattered.

Several shoppers immediately fled the scene, with one suffering minor cuts to his foot.

The mall has cordoned off the area and is currently investigating the incident.

Glass from shattered panel injures shopper at Tampines 1

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred on the second floor of Tampines 1 on Sunday (15 May).

The panel, located outside the bubble tea store The Alley, shattered suddenly and caused the glass to rain down onto the first floor. Toast Box, which was located directly below, suffered the brunt of the incident.

Many of the shoppers reportedly fled the café, with one anonymous female patron telling Shin Min Daily News, “Life is important, coffee and bread — not so much.”

A shopper also suffered minor cuts to his foot. In a set of videos posted to Facebook and TikTok, shards of glass were scattered over Toast Box’s floor.

Tampines 1 investigating why glass panel shattered

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, staff at The Alley noted that no customers had been sitting near the glass panel at the time of the incident.

They also did not know how or why the glass panel shattered, as no one had touched it.

A spokesperson from Tampines 1 informed Shin Min Daily News that the glass shards had been cleared from the scene.

Affected stores resumed operations within an hour of doing so. The glass panel on the second floor was removed as a precautionary measure, and a white sheet was draped over the railing of the missing panel.

The spokesperson added that the mall would investigate the incident.

“The safety of our customers and tenants comes first,” he said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

We wish the injured shopper a speedy recovery

Freak accidents in shopping malls are sometimes unpredictable. While we cannot predict such events, we hope the investigation yields some results.

Moving forward, Tampines 1 will hopefully work with authorities to improve the safety of its premises.

We hope that everyone affected by the incident is all right.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.