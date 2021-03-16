Tampines Town Council Scores Lowest In MND’s Management Report, Will Improve Estate Upkeep

Maintaining our HDB common spaces, among others, is the duty of all Town Councils (TCs) in Singapore.

In a report by the Ministry of National Development (MND), 16 TCs in Singapore were accessed on their performance in 2019. Tampines Town Council (TTC), unfortunately, came in last.

Source

In response to their results, TTC says it will continue to work closely with residents to improve on the estate’s maintenance.

13 TCs scored all ‘green’ in 2019 Management Report

In a press release on 15 Mar, MND presented the Town Council Management Report for the Financial Year (FY) of 2019.

The report for FY2020 has been suspended in light of the ‘Circuit Breaker’ and other changes made following GE2020.

The 2019 report covers 16 TCs across Singapore, and assessment criteria include estate cleanliness, estate maintenance, and lift performance, amongst others.

Source

Most TCs scored ‘green’ across the board, while Tampines TC scored ‘amber’ for estate maintenance and corporate finance.

This means that Tampines, similar to Aljunied-Hougang TC, had 4 to 7 counts of maintenance observations per block on average.

The ‘amber’ score for corporate governance was apparently due to a computation error which was swiftly rectified, clarified MND.

Source

Tampines Town Council to improve estate maintenance

On Monday (15 Mar), TTC took to its official Facebook page to respond to their performance in the 2019 Management Report.

Source

It acknowledged that the obstruction of common areas in HDB estates is likely the main cause of their ‘amber’ score for estate maintenance.

Highlighting the prevalence of the issue, the TTC says it’ll continue to work with residents and merchants to resolve it.

Source

It also provided more details on the computation error that resulted in an ‘amber’ score for corporate governance.

Hope Town Councils continue to improve

Kudos to the TCs that scored ‘green’ across all areas, we hope they keep up the good work and will continue to provide stellar service for their residents.

As for the others, we hope they’d identify the areas where they can improve on and put in place measures to prevent similar oversights.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.