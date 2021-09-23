MOH To Set Up Community Treatment Facility At Tampines Nursing Home

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising, authorities are rushing to provide more support for those affected.

While those in the intensive care unit (ICU) may require more attention, authorities also want to give the same attention to patients with milder symptoms but who are still vulnerable.

Hence, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced its new scheme on Facebook today (23 Sep).

Source

MOH will be setting up Community Treatment Facilities (CTF) around the island that will allow them to provide support for elderly patients with mild symptoms and underlying conditions.

The first facility set up will be at the Tampines branch of NTUC Health Nursing Home.

Community Treatment Facility for elderly with mild Covid-19 symptoms

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has resulted in hospitals being overwhelmed.

To counter this, MOH has decided to set up CTFs to keep a closer eye on elderly patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Patients assigned to the CTFs are those with underlying medical conditions, including cardiac disease.

Though the patients are generally well, they are still considered vulnerable due to their age and medical history.

Therefore, they may require closer monitoring and easier access to a healthcare professional.

Tampines Nursing Home to convert into Community Treatment Facility

There will be more medical and nursing manpower and medical monitoring devices at all CTFs.

Source

Together with Woodlands Health, MOH will be using the Tampines branch of NTUC Health Nursing Home as the first CTF.

Source

The facilities have started their operations today (23 Sep) and will have 250 beds.

Source

Hope those infected will recover soon

With the set-up of CTF, hospital staff will be able to focus on more serious cases.

Additionally, patients can also receive the required attention, especially for those who may be more vulnerable.

We hope that those who have been infected with Covid-19 will recover soon so as to reduce the likelihood of hospitals being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, we can do our part to stay safe too so that more clusters don’t form.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Health, Singapore on Facebook.