New Tampines Viaduct Offers Alternative Route From TPE To PIE Tuas, Opens 19 Feb

New Tampines Viaduct Opening On 19 Feb Offers Alternative Route From TPE (PIE) To PIE (Tuas)

Commuters staying in the northeast of Singapore will soon have an alternative route when they’re travelling from the TPE to the westbound PIE (Tuas).

Come 19 Feb 2023, a new 1.8km viaduct will open in Tampines, allowing motorists travelling on TPE (PIE) to bypass a signalised traffic junction when connecting to PIE (Tuas).

The opening of the new viaduct, however, will not affect commuters travelling from Tampines, Loyang, and Pasir Ris, as they can still access both the eastbound and westbound PIE via existing routes.

New Tampines viaduct lets motorists bypass Loyang junction

In a press release on Friday (2 Feb), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the upcoming opening of the new Tampines viaduct.

From 19 Feb, motorists can look out for a new Exit 2A along the TPE (PIE) to access the 1.8km-long, one-way viaduct.

The new viaduct will serve as an alternative route, giving motorists direct access from TPE (PIE) to PIE (Tuas) and Upper Changi Road East.

They can thus bypass a section of TPE (PIE) between Loyang Flyover and Upper Changi Flyover. Motorists can also skip the existing signalised junction next to The Japanese School Singapore’s Changi campus.

Heavy vehicles often use the particular junction which at times sees heavy backflow of traffic, especially during peak hours.

The new viaduct will not affect motorists heading from TPE (PIE) to PIE (Changi).

Those coming from Upper Changi Road North, which links to Tampines, Pasir Ris, and Loyang, can still access the PIE in both directions and Upper Changi Road East via existing routes.

LTA reminds motorists of road closures in the area

Besides looking forward to the new viaduct, motorists should look out for upcoming road closures in the area.

These include:

Loyang Avenue (between Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way) – from 26 Feb 2023

Pasir Ris Drive 1 (between Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Central) – from Q3 2023

The closures are apparently to facilitate major transport infrastructure works.

LTA said that the projects are necessary to develop the Changi region. They thus seek motorists’ patience and understanding for any resulting inconvenience.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.