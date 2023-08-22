Nomination Day 2023: Tan Kin Lian Wants To Give S’poreans Chance To Vote For ‘Truly Independent’ President

Tan Kin Lian Gives 2-Minute Speech On Nomination Day

On 22 Aug, Mr Tan Kin Lian gave a two-minute speech addressing Singaporeans after he was confirmed as a presidential candidate.

He was joined by his wife and team on stage as he made the speech in English, Mandarin and Malay.

During his speech, he reiterated his independence and pledged to carry out his duties diligently.

Previously, Mr Tan drew himself up as a ‘People’s President’, with the campaign slogan ‘Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope’.

Says he will carry out his duties diligently & honestly

Mr Tan began his speech in English, first stating his intentions to stand for the election.

He said that by doing so, he wishes to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a president who is “truly independent of the ruling government”.

If elected, he pledged to carry out his duties diligently, honestly, and to the best of his abilities.

Mr Tan then listed the aforementioned duties — which include safeguarding the nation’s reserves and upholding the integrity of the public service.

“I ask for your support so that I can do my best for the people,” said the presidential candidate.

Following this, Mr Tan then reiterated his key points in Mandarin and Malay.

Successful nomination comes after media flak

Mr Tan’s nomination as a successful presidential candidate comes after recent news about his Facebook posts — in which his comments on ‘pretty girls’ drew flak.

He has since made a statement calling out these claims as a malicious attack on his campaign.

Regarding his presidential campaign, Mr Tan has spoken about his desire to overcome inflation, make housing affordable, and secure jobs.

He has also participated in neighbourhood walkabouts.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.