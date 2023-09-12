Tan Kin Lian Threatens To Sue Content Creators If They Don’t Remove Posts Insulting Him

Tan Kin Lian Threatens To Sue Over Insulting Content Online

On Monday (11 Sep), former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian posted a TikTok video addressing some insulting content about him online.

He warned that if the posts were not removed, he would take legal action against the creators.

However, Mr Tan did not reveal the nature of the content or the identities of the content creators involved, some of whom are anonymous.

Says the content ‘deliberately’ & ‘maliciously’ defamed him

In a TikTok video on Monday (11 Sep), Mr Tan alleged that several content creators have made such posts over the past few weeks.

He claimed that the content in question were shared on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, as well as other websites.

According to Mr Tan, the content “deliberately and maliciously insult[ed] and defamed [him]”.

“These contents have caused serious damage to my reputation,” said the 75-year-old.

Therefore, he urged the creators to remove these content immediately.

Mr Tan then claimed that he was alerted to the “malicious and harmful content” through screenshots.

“If the content still remains on the website, I will ask my lawyer to send a letter to the creator,” Mr Tan stated.

This letter will apparently contain a demand for an apology and an undertaking to not repeat the harmful actions.

Additionally, the creators must broadcast the message to their entire audience.

Tan Kin Lian says he’d sue content creators who do not remove posts insulting him

Furthermore, Mr Tan will impose a financial penalty on the content creators. They will also be expected to pay his lawyers’ legal fees.

Should the creator fail to comply with the initial request, Mr Tan Kin Lian warned that he would sue them.

Assuming he’s successful with the case, Mr Tan estimates the damages to amount to “the tens or hundred(s) of thousand dollars”,

I do not intend to cause financial hardship to the creators so I advise them to act now to remove the harmful and malicious content.

As for the anonymous content creators, Mr Tan intends to “locate” them, though he did not mention how.

In such cases, Mr Tan warned that the damages would be “increased” depending on how troublesome the identification process is.

As such, Mr Tan urged the content creators to act quickly to stop further damage to his reputation and to avoid “financial penalty”.

Featured image adapted from @kinliantan750 on TikTok.