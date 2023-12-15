Car Crashes Into Lamppost In Tanjong Pagar, Driver & Passenger Arrested For Suspected Drug Offences

Car Crashes Into Tanjong Pagar Lamppost, Driver Injured & Several Passengers Fled

Two years ago, a tragic traffic accident in Tanjong Pagar resulted in the death of five men.

On Friday (15 Dec), a red car crashed into a lamppost just a stone’s throw away from where the Chinese New Year tragedy took place.

The police have arrested the driver and one of the passengers for suspected drug offences.

Car crash at Tanjong Pagar Road

8world News reported on the accident, which took place along Tanjong Pagar Road.

A witness, Mr Song (transliterated from Chinese), stated that he heard the sound of screeching brakes and a loud impact at about 5am today (15 Dec).

He looked out of the window, but did not notice the accident and so, returned to sleep.

It was only after he went downstairs at about 7am that he saw the wreck of a red car and a damaged lamppost near a Korean restaurant at 81 Tanjong Pagar Road.

Police cars filled the street and blocked off one of the lanes. Photos showed the car with its bumper practically obliterated and its headlights missing.

Mr Song hypothesised that the car hit the metal pole and spun around before coming to a stop at its current position.

Passengers spotted escaping from scene

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Chen (transliterated from Chinese) — another witness — claimed she spotted three or four passengers exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The police caught one of them, a woman with light brown hair, who can be seen handcuffed and talking to the men in blue.

SCDF subsequently rescued the unconscious male driver before rushing him to the hospital.

An 8world News reporter found construction workers removing the damaged lamppost from the street after the police left the scene.

They also found bits of debris from the car strewn about the area, including what appeared to be the metal casing around a headlight.

Police arrest driver and passenger for drug offences

In response to 8world News’ queries, the police said its officers spotted the red car speeding along South Bridge Road at about 4.37am and instructed the driver to pull over.

The driver, however, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the lamppost along Tanjong Pagar Road.

Passengers in the vehicle reportedly fled via Tras Street.

The police shared that the driver and female passenger were arrested for suspected drug offences.

Accident just 140m away from fatal 2021 crash

Many people were quickly reminded of the tragic crash that took place two years ago along the same road.

In fact, the red car reportedly crashed about 140 metres from the aforementioned fatal accident.

On 13 Feb 2021, the second day of Chinese New Year, a BMW crashed into the shophouse at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road and burst into flames.

The accident killed five people and injured one.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mr Song via 8world News on Facebook.