Tanjong Pagar Crash Victims’ Families Allegedly Seek S$1.7M In Dependency Claims From Driver’s Estate

Families Of 3 Victims In Tanjong Pagar Crash Seek S$1.7M From Estate Of Driver In Claims

Last Chinese New Year (CNY), a car erupted into flames after crashing into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar.

Mr Jonathan Long Junwei was driving the vehicle then — there were also four passengers with him at the time — Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh.

Sadly, all five of them perished in the widely reported accident.

Nearly two years after the accident, the families of three of the four passengers are now filing claims, seeking S$1.7 million from Mr Long’s estate.

Tanjong Pagar crash victims’ families file claims with High Court

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the families of Mr Yap, Mr Teo, and Mr Wong have filed claims with the High Court on 11 Nov.

Letters of demand against Mr Long’s estate were reportedly sent to his mother, Mrs Chan Ngerng Pheng, back in 2021.

Mr Yap’s mother is seeking about S$855,000 for the loss of financial contributions from her son to herself and her husband.

In addition, she is also seeking dependency claims for Mr Yap’s younger brother. The elder Yap had reportedly provided him with about S$500 per month, mostly in cash.

According to court documents, Yap’s mother stated that if Mr Yap was alive, he would have continued supporting his brother financially.

Additionally, Mr Yap’s mother’s claims included funeral expenses and a damaged Rolex watch priced at S$23,656, which Mr Yap was wearing during the crash.

Mr Teo’s mother is seeking about S$435,000 from Mr Long’s estate as well. Meanwhile, Mr Wong’s family is seeking nearly S$400,000, including S$24,000 for looking after his dog.

While Mr Tan’s family has not yet filed claims with the High Court, they have sent a letter of demand to Mr Long’s estate. They are seeking about S$477,000.

Vehicle insurer allegedly obliged to pay claimants

Speaking to ST, Mrs Chan confirmed she had received the statements of claim on Monday (14 Nov). AXA Insurance, the insurer for the BMW involved in the crash, is aware of the claims as well.

However, the firm had repudiated liability under the policy for any claims filed as a result of the accident. They informed Mrs Chan as such in a letter dated 4 Nov.

This occurred following the coroner’s inquiry in June, which revealed that Mr Long had been driving while under the influence of alcohol.

ST states that under the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act 1960, AXA Insurance is still obliged to pay the claimants, “following a judgement”. They may then seek to recover the amount from Mr Long’s estate.

A spokesman for the firm informed ST they were unable to comment on any client or legal matters.

“We assess all claims according to the policy terms and conditions,” she said.

