Taobao CNY sale has up to 12% off sitewide on sports gear, from pickleball paddles to golf clubs

If you’re one of the many people whose New Year resolution is to pick up a new sport and become more active, this might be the sign you’ve been waiting for.

Whether it’s finally understanding the hype behind pickleball or dusting off your old badminton skills, the Taobao Chinese New Year (CNY) Sale is here to make starting a little easier on the wallet.

Running now till 11 Feb 2026, the sale offers up to 12% off sitewide, which means you can stock up on enough sports gear to take you from bumbling beginner to full-fledged pro.

Hop on the pickleball trend

Pickleball is one of those activities that has really skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years, popping up everywhere from HDB courts to dedicated facilities.

Anyone keen to give it a go will want to start with a solid paddle. Taobao carries a wide range of options from Luzz Pickleball, which stand out with their super cute designs that make them just as fun to show up with as they are to play with.

Beyond looks, these paddles are thoughtfully designed to balance control and power, with an optimised sweet spot that delivers a more stable feel and consistent shots on contact.

Pair one with a paddle cover like this one, and you’ve got yourself a nice little set that’s easy to bring along the next time your pals jio you for a round.

Designed to fit up to two paddles and a ball, the cover keeps your gear protected while staying lightweight and easy to carry.

Get into the swing of golf

Much like pickleball, golf is enjoying a resurgence among younger players, especially those looking for something more relaxed but still skill-based.

PGM’s individual golf sticks are well suited for beginners, with lightweight carbon shafts that offer more flexibility and rebound, helping you generate distance as you refine your swing.

For those ready to level up, PGM’s full golf set is built for more confident play. Featuring a lightweight titanium frame and a responsive clubface design, the set delivers a higher launch and more consistent ball contact, while stainless steel construction ensures durability for regular rounds.

Give your best serve with badminton

Most of us probably went through a badminton phase at some point, and for those who still keep up with the sport, it remains an easy, fuss-free way to stay active.

Taobao carries a range of badminton rackets from Li-Ning, a brand well known for their sports gear. Ultra-lightweight yet durable, these rackets make it easier to generate powerful hits without overworking your arm, with some featuring integrated designs that reduce the risk of breakage so you can focus on your game.

A good bag makes all the difference, and this one from P.R IND keeps things effortlessly organised. It’s water-repellent and roomy enough for your racket and shuttlecocks, with thoughtful touches like a dedicated shoe compartment, easy-access pockets, and a clean, minimalist look in various colours.

And of course, no game is complete without good shuttlecocks. LPS’s high-quality options are designed for stable flight and consistent trajectory, with carefully selected feathers and a composite cork head that delivers solid, controlled hits.

Unleash your inner Williams or Federer with tennis

Tennis, on the other hand, suits those who enjoy a more high-intensity game and don’t mind putting in the work to build stamina and technique.

Taobao’s best-selling KUS tennis rackets are a popular choice for beginners. Lightweight yet stable, they feature a large carbon-integrated face for better control and a more forgiving sweet spot, while high-elastic stringing helps keep shots consistent.

To go with that, a set of training tennis balls makes practice feel less punishing. With reliable bounce, good grip, and durable construction, they’re ideal for beginners or regular drills without wearing out too quickly.

Rounding things off is a lightweight tennis bag designed for everyday use. Reinforced padding protects your rackets, while water-resistant compartments — including a padded laptop pocket — are paired with a design that’s practical without looking overly sporty, making it easy to head straight from the office to the courts.

Staying active is one of those things that future you will always be grateful for, and now’s as good a time as any to start, with Taobao making it easy to gear up for your next sports phase.

