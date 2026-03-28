Tarte by Cheryl Koh to close after 11 years, thanks customers for ‘love & support’

Home-grown bakery Tarte by Cheryl Koh to close after 11 years on 26 April

Dessert lovers in Singapore will soon have to say goodbye to Tarte by Cheryl Koh, which announced that it will be closing after more than a decade in business.

The patisserie shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday (27 March), revealing that its final day of operations will be 26 April 2026.

Brand thanks customers for supporting 11-year journey

In its announcement, the brand expressed gratitude to customers who had supported it since its early days.

“We will be closing our doors on 26th April 2026,” the post read.

It added that it was “deeply grateful for all the love and support” over the past 11 years, noting that customers had made the journey “truly special”.

The team also said they would cherish the memories and friendships built, even as they prepare to close this chapter.

Known for artisanal tarts and precision pastry work

Tarte, which is led by award-winning pastry chef Cheryl Koh, first made its mark when it opened its inaugural retail outlet at Shaw Centre in 2015.

The brand became known for its artisanal tarts, which are baked fresh daily using premium ingredients sourced globally.

According to its website, each tart is crafted with a high level of technical precision, with significant effort devoted to perfecting what appears to be a simple dessert.

Two outlets currently in operation

At the time of writing, Tarte operates two outlets in Singapore — one at Shaw Centre and another in Raffles City.

It is unclear if both locations will cease operations on the same closing date.

With its closure set for 26 April, fans have less than a month to visit the store one last time before it shutters for good.

Also read: Golden Village Tiong Bahru to close on 29 March after 32 years of operations