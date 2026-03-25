Golden Village Tiong Bahru to close on 29 March after 32 years of operations

Golden Village Tiong Bahru to shutter after 32 years, last day of operations on 29 March

Golden Village has announced that its cinema at Tiong Bahru Plaza will cease operations at the end of its current lease.

Outlet closing after lease ends

In a statement released on Wednesday (25 March), Golden Village stated that 29 March will be GV Tiong Bahru’s final day of operations.

The cinema has been serving the community since 1994, screening everything from major blockbusters to special event films.

Golden Village thanks patrons for support

The company expressed its appreciation to patrons, partners, and the Tiong Bahru community for their support over the past 32 years.

Patrons can continue catching movies at nearby Golden Village cinemas, including GV Funan, GV Cineleisure, and GV Grand at Great World.

“Golden Village remains committed to delivering quality cinema experiences across Singapore and looks forward to welcoming moviegoers at its other outlets islandwide,” the cinema operator added.

The news comes just two months following the announcement of GV Century Square, GV’s second outlet in the Tampines area.

Zooming out onto the wider local cinema scene, it’s been relatively bleak, with notable closures last year including Filmgarde Cineplexes in Kallang and Singapore’s beloved indie cinema The Projector.

Also read: Golden Village to fully manage Cineleisure operations, ends collaboration with The Projector

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Featured image adapted from Golden Village and SingMalls