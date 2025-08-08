NESCAFÉ launches new Kopi Gao Siew Dai, appoints ‘Emerald Hill’ star Tasha Low as brand ambassador

Newly appointed NESCAFÉ brand ambassador Tasha Low reveals her kopi-drinking habits

If you need at least two cups of kopi a day (sometimes three on a hectic one), you and local singer-actress Tasha Low have something in common.

The ‘Emerald Hill’ star told MS News that she kicks off every morning with a trusty cup, so it feels like fate — or the most delicious case of manifestation — that she’s just been named the face of NESCAFÉ Singapore and is fronting their latest launch: Kopi Gao Siew Dai.

Described as a “modern tribute to Singapore’s beloved local coffee culture”, the new brew is rich and intense yet less sweet, satisfying your caffeine cravings without compromising your diet or blood sugar levels.

Kopi always reminds Tasha Low of home

Like many Singaporeans, Low grew up with kopi as a comforting constant, from weekend breakfasts with her family to long chats with friends over a steaming hot or refreshingly iced cup.

Coffee has always been her go-to, no matter where she is. And she sure takes that habit seriously.

“There’s always one with me — on the go, on set, everywhere! I even carry a hot water flask around just in case,” she said.

Her order depends on the weather and her mood: iced kopi o kosong on hot days, or a soothing kopi gao siew dai when she’s craving something more comforting.

But what happens when she’s overseas and traditional Singapore-style kopi just isn’t available?

Having spent several years based in South Korea as a member of now-defunct K-pop girl group SKarf, she knows exactly what it’s like to miss the familiar comforts of home.

“Honestly, there’s not much I can do when I’m overseas,” she admitted. “So once I’m back, it’s kopi time, non-stop!”

Well, now with NESCAFÉ’s Kopi Gao Siew Dai in the mix, that rich, familiar brew is just a pour of hot water away — even if you’re halfway across the world.

Living her best kopi-fuelled life on the NESCAFÉ brand film set

To mark her official welcome into the NESCAFÉ family, Low stars in a heartwarming brand film that launched today (8 Aug).

From the sound of it, filming this was basically a dream come true for the caffeine lover.

“It was such a joy being on set!” she gushed. “The whole team was super warm and welcoming. And the best part? Free flow of kopi. I was living my best life.”

Fellow kopi fans can also look forward to in-store sampling activations that celebrate all the little rituals that make kopi feel like home. Just keep an eye on NESCAFÉ’s Instagram for weekly roadshow updates.

“As Singapore celebrates SG60, we’re proud to honour our kopi heritage while evolving to meet modern needs, giving Singaporeans the convenience of now enjoying their iconic Kopi from the comfort of their homes,” said Cyndi Chin, Business Manager for Coffee, Nestlé Singapore.

“Tasha, with her Singaporean roots and growing international appeal, perfectly embodies this blend of heritage and modernity. Her story reflects the spirit of our campaign — bold, authentic, and proudly local.”

The new NESCAFÉ Kopi Gao Siew Dai is now available at all major supermarkets and e-retailers, at a recommended retail price of S$6.95 per pack.

For more information, visit NESCAFÉ’s official website and follow them on Instagram for recipes and updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with NESCAFÉ Singapore.

Featured image courtesy of NESCAFÉ.