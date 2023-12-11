76-Year-Old Pedestrian Passes Away After Accident With Taxi In Pasir Ris, Driver Arrested

Elderly Woman Dies After Accident With Taxi In Pasir Ris On 10 Dec

A tragic accident occurred at a traffic junction in Pasir Ris when a taxi collided with an elderly pedestrian yesterday (10 Dec).

The taxi driver reportedly made a right turn and hit the 76-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she sadly died of her injuries. Police arrested the driver, who is assisting with investigations.

Fatal accident claims elderly woman’s life

According to The Straits Times, a blue ComfortDelGro taxi was making a right turn at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Rise at about 7.55pm.

Unfortunately, the car ended up hitting an elderly woman who was crossing the road at the time.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that an eyewitness saw more than five paramedics rendering first aid to the unconscious victim.

The ambulance then conveyed the 76-year-old pedestrian to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The police also arrested the 58-year-old taxi driver for careless driving causing death. He is currently assisting them with investigations.

Officers reportedly collected evidence from the accident scene and investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Last month, a Woodlands junction saw two accidents in just three days.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.