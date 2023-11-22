Woodlands Junction Witnesses 2 Accidents In 3 Days, Pedestrians Sent Flying By Car Both Times

2 Accidents Happen At Woodlands Junction In 3 Days

Car accidents are unfortunately a fairly common occurrence. Recently, one particular Woodlands junction saw two car accidents in just three days.

The first accident on 20 Nov saw a car crashing into a mother and her young daughter.

Eyewitnesses found them injured and bleeding but thankfully, alive.

Two days later, a car hit an old woman at the same junction.

Car accident on 20 Nov sends mother and daughter flying

The intersection between Woodlands Avenue 5 and South Woodlands Way played host to two car accidents in three days.

Dashcam footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page showed the first accident on 20 Nov.

In the clip, numerous cars queued for a U-Turn for the opposite side of Woodlands Avenue 5.

A mother and her daughter, estimated to be eight or nine years old, stepped off the sidewalk and onto the road to cross it.

They failed to notice an incoming blue car which then collided with them at full speed.

Based on the clip, it is unclear what the traffic light colour was at that time.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a crowd of people gathered at the accident site. The young girl, wearing a school uniform, lay on the ground bleeding substantially from her head.

Eyewitnesses said that the girl cried loudly from the pain. The crash had also sent her shoes flying.

Her mother sat beside her, bleeding from her forehead and appearing dazed from the shock of the accident.

The SCDF told MS News that they conveyed the two victims to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. However, the SCDF also stated that they were alerted to the accident at 8.35am.

Woodlands junction sees second car accident on 22 Nov

On 22 Nov, a reporter from Shin Min arrived at the junction. Shockingly, he witnessed yet another car accident at around 11am.

A car making a right turn accidentally crashed into a 70-year-old woman. The force of the collision had sent the woman flying too.

Quickly, the reporter called the emergency services and stayed at the scene to comfort her.

The 60-year-old driver involved in the crash also alighted to check on the woman, apologising profusely.

Fortunately, the woman stayed conscious, though she expressed severe pain in her back. Police and the SCDF arrived and rushed her to the hospital.

The two accidents are a further reminder to be careful around roads, especially as a pedestrian.

MS News wishes the three victims involved a smooth recovery.

Earlier this month, a parent and child passed away after a traffic accident on the PIE.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.