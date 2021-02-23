Taxi Drivers Will Receive Text To Book Slot For Covid-19 Vaccine

Since this month, Singapore has ramped up its supply of Covid-19 vaccines as we target full vaccinations by the end of this year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (23 Feb) that frontline land transport workers, like taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers (PHCs), can get vaccinated from today.

Over 50,000 active drivers will receive texts for them to book their vaccination appoints at the various sites around Singapore, by the end of the week.

Taxi & private hire car drivers can get Covid-19 vaccine

Once drivers receive their vaccination appointments, they can pick from the following venues:

15 vaccination centres

20 polyclinics

Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC) that offer vaccination

Drivers are encouraged to get vaccinated

As frontliners who have to interact with customers in an enclosed space, taxi and private-hire car drivers may be at additional risk of catching Covid-19.

Thus, they’re also a priority group for vaccination.

Drivers are encouraged to get vaccinated, although it’s not compulsory.

LTA Chief Executive Ng Lang said the vaccination exercise can give drivers additional peace of mind by ensuring protection for not only them, but also their families and passengers.

NTUC director and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling noted that drivers have been maintaining good personal hygiene as well as practicing safe management measures in their work.

The move will further protect them, she said.

Vaccinate to keep loved ones safe

Vaccination is highly recommended as they can protect more than just individuals, but also those around them from catching Covid-19.

This move should help the vulnerable sectors of our population be safer.

Those who worry about side effects can rest assured that these are claimable.

