Passenger accuses taxi driver of overcharging S$37.75 from Novena to Changi Airport, ComfortDelGro investigating

Passenger accuses ComfortDelGro taxi driver of overcharging for trip on 25 July

A netizen recently took to Facebook to accuse a taxi of overcharging her for a ride from a hotel near Novena MRT Station to Changi Airport Terminal 3.

According to a receipt attached to her Facebook post, the incident happened on Thursday (25 July) at about 10.33am.

A separate image seemingly indicated that she had travelled on a blue ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxi.

In her post, the passenger claimed she was charged S$37.75 for a 39.2km journey which took 40 minutes.

Calling the journey a “scam”, the OP said her other family members paid half the price for the same trip, which also took half the duration.

Upon checking with the hotel she was staying at, the OP said the journey shouldn’t be longer than 21.6km.

Ending her post, the passenger said she was “disappointed” to have encountered “such a taxi driver in Singapore”.

ComfortDelGro investigating incident

In response to MS News‘ queries, a CDG spokesperson said they are aware of allegations making rounds on social media that one of their taxi drivers had taken a longer route, which resulted in an increased fair.

The representative added that CDG is investigating the incident and will take “appropriate disciplinary action” if the driver is found to have breached the company’s service standards.

The spokesperson also took the opportunity to reassure commuters about CDG’s commitment to transparent pricing.

