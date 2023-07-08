Taylor Swift Vlogged Her 2011 S’pore Visit, Took Selfies With Fans & Danced In Chinatown

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2011 ‘Speak Now World Tour’ Vlog Shows Taylor Swift Exploring Singapore

With Taylor Swift frenzy in Singapore at an all-time high, a 2011 video of the singer on her maiden trip to Singapore has now resurfaced.

The vlog followed the then-22-year-old Taylor Swift as she travelled throughout Asia for the Speak Now World Tour, which included a stop in Singapore.

During her short time here, she got up to all sorts of goofy yet endearing antics while exploring Changi Airport and Chinatown.

Shot 12 years ago, the video showed just how far the pop superstar has come since then.

Taylor Swift awed by “forest” in Changi Airport & mistakes T3 for Terminal 13

Back in 2011, Singapore had the honour of being the first stop of Swift’s Speak Now World Tour.

The milestone was significant also because it was part of the singer’s first-ever Asian tour, as her previous tour had only stopped in Japan for one night.

For her trip to Singapore, Swift boarded what appeared to be a private plane, which had her favourite number 13 on it.

18 hours later, she landed in Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3), with one small problem — she thought she landed in Terminal 13.

While she was initially excited over the ‘coincidence’, her excitement quickly wore off when she realised she had misread the ‘L’ in terminal as ‘1’.

She then veered off into a puzzled state as she started wondering if the ‘L’ doubles as a ‘1’, before finally ending her rant with a simple “I’m tired”.

Later while passing through customs, Swift offered more observations on Changi Airport as she panned to a section of trees.

“I don’t know if this means that I’ve been on a flight for too long, but I think that, um, there’s a forest in the airport.” she said in a deadpan tone.

She then wondered if she was looking at a “mirage”, before finally coming to terms with the fact that the “forest” was real.

Singer got up close and personal with Singaporean Swifties numerous times

The video also showed the beginnings of the Swiftie fandom in Singapore, which was already a thriving community at the time.

They turned up at just about anywhere she was expected to appear, whether it was at the Changi Airport arrival gates or outside of Singapore Indoor Stadium where she performed.

Despite only performing for one night in Singapore, the singer made an effort to greet and sign autographs for as many fans as possible.

Displaying no snobbish airs some may expect of a celebrity, Swift got up close and personal with fans whenever she could. This included hugging them and using their cameras to snap selfies together.

Scenes of Swift and her Swifties were intercut with others of her onstage at the concert. In true Swift fashion, she made numerous outfit changes, each one more dazzling than the last.

Like numerous Swift concerts since then, all 8,964 of the tickets put on sale were sold out. In total, the show grossed S$916,850.

Taylor Swift awed by waving lucky cats in Chinatown

At the same time, Swift was able to squeeze in some sightseeing in Chinatown.

There, she came across a lion dance performance, which the video showed her gleefully dancing along to.

As this was earlier in her career, Swift was able to appear in public without being recognised right away.

Later on, the singer demonstrated her well-known love of cats as she filmed various forms of the waving fortune cats.

Visibly fascinated by the feline find, she could even be heard saying ‘hello there’ in response to one lucky cat.

“I’m sort of fascinated by the waving cats because, you know, as long as you keep fresh batteries in them, they’re always going to be saying hello to you.” Swift observed, rather astutely.

She added, “What’s better than a cat that’s just always like, hey!”, while continuing to wave back at the cat.

The rib-tickling moments did not end there. In another segment of the video, Swift even picked up a melodica to deliver a one-of-a-kind cover of ‘Love Story’.

Looking forward to having Taylor Swift explore more of Singapore in March

In 2011, Swift filled Singapore Indoor Stadium with nearly 9,000 spectators for a one-night-only performance.

13 years later, she will be packing the Singapore National Stadium for a whopping six nights in a row drawing roughly 330,000 concertgoers.

Suffice to say, Everything Has Changed.

We certainly can’t wait to see Taylor Swift explore more of Singapore come next March, and hopefully we might even get a sequel to the vlog.

Until then, we’ll be streaming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

