Teacher in Scotland starts OnlyFans to pay for son’s operation, now banned from profession

A teacher in Scotland has been banned from teaching for multiple years after her students discovered her OnlyFans account.

According to the BBC, the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) struck Kirsty Buchan off the teacher register on Monday (9 June).

Previously, Ms Buchan resigned from her job in Dec 2022 following complaints from parents.

The teacher told media that she was “forced to choose porn” after the school refused to pay her wages.

At the time, her 11-year-old son developed a serious stomach condition which required surgery — leaving her no choice but to start an OnlyFans.

Teacher turns to OnlyFans to fund son’s medical operation

The then-33-year-old physics teacher said she felt justified in her decision to begin doing OnlyFans back in 2022.

She worked at Bannerman High School in Glasgow, and at the time students discovered her OnlyFans account, the teachers were on strike for 12 days due to violent behavior from their students.

According to the BBC, some of the complaints included students using a screwdriver to cause damage to school buildings, stealing property, and not listening to instructions.

Additionally, teachers also claimed they were threatened and shoved by their students.

In response, the school said the teachers could be sent home without pay if they went on strike.

As this was going on, Ms Buchan claims her son fell critically ill.

Stating that she would do anything for her child, Ms Buchan turned to other means of income to pay for her son’s operation — including OnlyFans.

Soon after, her OnlyFans account was discovered by her students.

According to the BBC, she advertised her page on Instagram, which could be seen by her students.

The head teacher then received complaints from parents.

Quitting over lewd images

“My images were illegally downloaded and shared with pupils in the school that I worked in — the career that I worked my whole life to get. So I had no choice but to leave,” Ms Buchan said.

Coupled with other stresses from her job, the physics teacher quit.

“I didn’t want to leave my job, but I also had to make more money. I even had other jobs before going down the OnlyFans road — I worked in Tesco, I worked as an elf at a Braehead Christmas event,” she said.

Struck off the teacher register

Earlier this week, the GTCS found that Ms Buchan failed to conceal her identity and profession.

They also found that her behavior lacked integrity.

An officer for the GTCS said that she had used her profession as a selling tool for her OnlyFans.

On her OnlyFans account, Ms Buchan described herself as a “good teacher gone bad” with a “sexy tight body”.

The officer also said because of that Bannerman High School was “now synonymous with having an OnlyFans teacher”.

As a result, the panel decided to strike her off the teacher register. It recommended at least two years before she could reapply.

