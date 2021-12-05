Teacher Allegedly Seeks Sugar Daddy on Sugarbook Using Real Name

Singaporeans have high regard for teachers as they’re the bedrock of society.

So when a user allegedly came across a teacher on Sugarbook – a website that pairs women with men willing to pay for their time – he lodged a complaint to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

He felt that the lady should be held to higher standards as a teacher.

MOE is now looking into the matter and emphasised that they take a serious view of staff misconduct.

User finds teacher looking for sugar daddy on Sugarbook

Recently, a user of Sugarbook reportedly came across a teacher on the website advertising herself as a potential “sugar baby”.

The teacher had allegedly used her real name on her Sugarbook profile.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the user had even cross-referenced the female teacher’s Sugarbook profile with her social media account.

He felt that she should be held to a higher standard as a teacher, and lodged a report to MOE.

MOE looking into the matter

In response to the complaint, MOE said they’re aware of it and are looking into the matter, reported ST.

The ministry added that they take a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who do not adhere to their standards of conduct and discipline.

Disciplinary action could include dismissal from service.

Concerning this case, the teacher in question has denied the allegations thus far.

According to ST, the teacher has tendered her resignation and is currently uncontactable.

Sugarbook facilitates relationships between sugar babies & sugar daddies

Set up in 2016, Sugarbook is a website that facilitates relationships between sugar babies – typically women – with wealthy men, also known as sugar daddies.

The site describes itself as a dating website that helps build “beneficial relationships” with “society’s elite”.

Its website carries the tagline “where romance meets finance”.

On the site, users make arrangements in which the sugar daddy pays the sugar baby for her company.

Through the platform, sex is reportedly broached in many interactions, although the site denies it.

Sugarbook has also recently been under fire for offering students free membership to their site.

Hope MOE gets to the bottom of the incident

The idea of sugar babies and sugar daddies is still controversial in our society today.

Understandably, parents might be concerned if they find that a teacher, who often interacts with their child, is on such a website.

However, there is also the view that the teacher should be entitled to her own privacy when it concerns her personal life.

What do you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments below.

