Teen in Guatemala decapitated by power line while dancing on rooftop, falls from 2-storey building

Teen electrocuted & decapitated by power line while dancing on rooftop

On 1 Aug, a gruesome tragedy struck when 15-year-old Debora Rebeca Xi Artola was electrocuted by a power line while she was hanging out with three friends on the rooftop of a home in Alta Verapaz in Guatemala City.

While the group was practising dance moves on the rooftop, Artola hit a high-voltage power line, sending thousands of volts into her body and killing her instantly, reported the New York Post (NY Post).

The power line thereafter decapitated the teen’s head, making the body fall 20 feet down the two-storey building.

Teen’s body rests on power line before cable decapitates her

A 20-second video posted by @viniciogutierr3 on X shows the teen’s lifeless body resting on the power line after the incident, with her neck supporting the entire body on the cable.

Shortly after, her head gets decapitated by the cable, causing the body to fall from the building.

Onlookers could be heard screaming in terror as this happened.

Several members of the public rushed to the girl after her body, still smoking from the electrocution, had fallen from the rooftop.

A crowd of people quickly gathered around the young girl’s body before the paramedics arrived.

According to the Daily Record, Artola was on her way to gymnastics practice but popped in at a friend’s house for a while. The group spent time dancing and taking photos when she accidentally came too close to a power line.

Mother posts tribute on social media

Artola’s mother Andrea Xi was heartbroken. She posted a tribute to her daughter on Facebook that included a photo of her wearing a pink gown during her 15th birthday party in March.

“I love you forever, my princess,” reads one of her posts.

“My first and greatest love,” reads another.

Authorities are investigating the incident to confirm that the tragedy was accidental.

