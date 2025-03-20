19-year-old girl in China drowns after rescuing intoxicated woman who jumped into river

Teen in China drowns after saving intoxicated drunk woman from river

A 19-year-old girl in Ningbo, China, tragically drowned after bravely jumping into a river to save an intoxicated woman who had fallen in.

Teen sacrifices self to save woman

On the night of 4 March, Wang Jiaman (name transliterated from Chinese) had just finished her shift at work when she received word that her friend’s sister, who had been drinking to cope with personal struggles, had jumped into the river.

Wasting no time, Ms Wang immediately called the police. However, upon seeing the woman struggling in the water, she made the split-second decision to jump in and attempt the rescue herself.

Surveillance footage captured Ms Wang fighting against the current, desperately pushing the woman towards the shore. Unfortunately, she lost her strength and was swept away by the river’s powerful currents.

Her body was discovered by rescue teams at 7am the next morning, Beijing News reported.

Known as a kind & compassionate soul

Ms Wang’s mother, Jin Jinyang, was devastated by the loss.

“The river was so cold, and she would help anyone without hesitation,” she shared. “It’s hard to imagine her jumping in like that without a second thought.”

Ms Wang was known for her kind and compassionate nature. She frequently rescued stray animals, comforted friends in distress, and helped elderly villagers with their mobile phones.

In fact, this was not the first time she had risked her life for others — during her time at vocational school, she had saved an elderly person who had fallen into a pond.

Family had warned her not to act recklessly

Despite her family repeatedly cautioning her against acting impulsively when helping others, she would always respond with: “When someone is in the water, there’s no time to wait!”

In an unexpected twist, her grandfather had also saved someone from drowning in a river near their village back in 2024. The rescued individual’s family continues to express their gratitude to this day.

In recognition of her selflessness, the Ningbo Jiangbei District police have applied for a Good Samaritan award in Ms Wang’s honour, and the process is currently underway.

Featured images adapted from Beijing News.