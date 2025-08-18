Teen steals Rolex worth S$47K on ex-stepdad’s instructions, sentenced to reformative training

Teen runs off with S$47,000 Rolex from Carousell seller in cheating scam masterminded by ex-stepdad

A teen who helped steal a Rolex worth S$47,800 on the orders of his former stepfather has been sentenced to reformative training.

On 14 Aug, 19-year-old Nigel Tan pleaded guilty to one count of cheating. His ex-stepfather, 37-year-old Kyoshirocaeden Tan Lee Yu, who masterminded the plan, is still on the run, The Straits Times reported.

Another accomplice, 20-year-old Lucian Tan Keat Hong, was arrested, though court papers did not state whether he has been charged.

Plan hatched by ex-stepdad in desperate need of money

Kyoshirocaeden, who married Nigel’s mother when the boy was three, had been living with him since 2022. Unemployed and “badly in need of money”, he devised a plan to cheat watch sellers on Carousell.

Public records show Kyoshirocaeden was officially declared bankrupt in Dec 2024.

Although Nigel was initially “shocked” by the scheme, he eventually caved after his ex-stepdad assured him he wouldn’t get caught. They later roped in Lucian for extra help.

Over two days in Apr 2024, the youths met several Carousell sellers. Each time, they inspected expensive watches but returned them, backing out from stealing them at the last moment.

Rolex seller targeted on fourth attempt

On 25 Apr 2024, Kyoshirocaeden used Nigel’s Carousell account to contact a seller offering a Rolex valued at around S$47,800.

Nigel and Lucian met the seller, haggled the price down to S$46,000, but walked away once more without stealing the watch.

Frustrated, Kyoshirocaeden promised the youths a bigger cut of the proceeds if they finally went through with the plan.

Half an hour later, they met the seller again. This time, once Lucian strapped on the Rolex to take photos, the duo bolted in different directions.

The seller gave chase but couldn’t catch them, and later alerted the police.

Lucian eventually handed the watch to Kyoshirocaeden, who transferred S$5,000 into Nigel’s girlfriend’s account.

Nigel never touched his share, while Lucian pocketed S$1,750, according to ST.

Judge tells teen his crime ‘doesn’t define him’

In court, Nigel’s lawyer argued for probation, citing his initial reluctance and pressure from his ex-stepdad.

However, the judge ruled him unsuitable for probation due to prior run-ins with the law. He was sentenced instead to reformative training, with a minimum of six months’ detention.

District Judge Carol Ling reminded Nigel that his actions had consequences, but added:

It doesn’t define who you are. There will be fresh chapters of your life written after this.

