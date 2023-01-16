3 Teens Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Car In Yishun, Vehicle Reportedly Abandoned At Carpark

3 Teens Aged 13-18 Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Car, Police Cordon Off Yishun Carpark

Just because Singapore has low crime, doesn’t mean there’s no crime — especially if you live in Yishun.

A vehicle that was abandoned at a carpark in the estate led the police to be alerted to a case of alleged car theft.

It then resulted in three teenagers being arrested for allegedly stealing the car.

How did this play out? Read on to find out.

Stationary car in the middle of carpark

The incident happened on Sunday (15 Jan) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reader who passed by at 10am said there was a stationary silver car in the middle of a carpark next to Block 773 Yishun Avenue 3.

They also saw that the police had cordoned off the area, with at least five police vehicles present.

Car in carpark had visible damange

Another female resident told Shin Min that all was peaceful till about 10.30pm, when police arrived and surrounded the car.

She also saw that a crime scene investigation vehicle had arrived.

Initially thinking it was an accident, she changed her mind when she saw a police dog instead of an ambulance.

The silver car that was left in the carpark had visible damage on its right side, she added.

It also had paint peeling off its left side and obvious scratches.

3 male teens arrested, suspected of stealing car

The police told Shin Min that they were alerted to an abandoned car in the carpark on Sunday morning.

Three male teenagers, aged from 13 to 17, were subsequently arrested.

They’re suspected of stealing the car.

Police are currently investigating the case.

Teens reportedly met with accident while driving car away

The car was used for ride-sharing, Shin Min reported.

It’s also believed that the three teenagers had quietly driven the car away but met with an accident in the process.

This caused damage to the car and also led to the police being alerted.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.