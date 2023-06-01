Tefal Sale Has Up To 70% Off Kitchenware & Home Appliances, Jio Mum For Weekend Shopping

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tefal Warehouse Sale Has Rice Cookers, Air Fryers, Vacuum Cleaners & More From S$10

If you’ve got your own place, chances are you take pride in keeping your living space clean and cosy, as well as cooking delicious meals whenever you can.

You’re probably also often searching for the best kitchenware and home appliances, especially when it’s time to replace your current ones.

For just three days, Tefal is having its seventh Annual Warehouse Sale at The Grassroots’ Club, where you can find top-of-the-line rice cookers, air fryers, handheld vacuum cleaners and more.

Best of all, you can also look forward to discounts of up to 70% off with prices starting from as low as S$10.

This would be the perfect time to invite your mum for a weekend shopping spree that doubles up as a fun mother-child bonding activity without breaking the bank.

3-piece cookware set that brings out the ‘wok hei’

A well-rounded kitchen should also always have a sturdy frypan that holds up whether you’re sautéing, frying, simmering, or just boiling food.

The Tefal Clear Cook 3-piece cookware set has all of the above covered with a frypan, wok pan, and dedicated spatula.

Featuring durable titanium non-stick coating, sturdy construction, and ergonomic handles for a comfortable yet firm grip, this set is designed to last and also lighten the strain on your arm.

Thanks to a special technology that makes the pan change colour when it hits the optimal temperature for cooking, it will also level up your mum’s top-notch cooking game — and yours.

Multifunctional air fryer for guilt-free crispy fried food

As we get older, health naturally becomes a greater priority than ever. Thankfully, cooking technology has come a long way, allowing us to continue making our tummies happy while still being health-conscious.

One game changer that has made healthy cooking convenient is the Tefal Easy Fry Precision Oil Less Fryer.

The even circulation of hot airflow helps to create deliciously crispy results while retaining the natural flavours of your favourite foods.

Whether you’re having guests over for dinner or preparing snacks for a big gathering back at your parents’, the air fryer’s 4.2L capacity makes it easier to prepare family-sized portions in a shorter amount of time.

Beyond frying, you can also use it to whip up recipes that require baking, grilling, or roasting — all with little to no oil.

AI-equipped rice cooker that gives you fluffy, fragrant rice every time

Rice may seem like a simple dish, but it’s not always easy to nail the right texture and aroma — you need to know exactly how much time and water to put in.

Now it’s time to put an end to all that guesswork with the Tefal Delirice Plus Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker, which is equipped with smart cooking technology to ensure tasty, fluffy rice consistently.

On top of that, it lets you choose from three different rice textures so you can have more variety and cater to a wider range of preferences.

Having friends or family over will be no issue as well since the rice cooker’s generous 1.8L capacity allows you to prepare ample servings for them all.

Rice won’t be the only dish you can master with it – with 14 cooking programmes, preparing a full-fledged spread quickly and effectively is right there at your fingertips.

That way, even if numerous relatives are coming for dinner, mum won’t have to be on her feet for hours cooking for everyone.

Steam iron that lets you glide through your chores

If we were to rank chores in order of how tedious they are, ironing would come pretty close to the top spot.

Aside from the visual representation of how much work there is to do (the huge pile of clothes to go through), the act of ironing itself can also be especially time-consuming and tiring.

The Tefal Express Steam Iron might just change all that. With greater steam output and an extra-powerful steam boost function, you can effortlessly glide it over garments and smooth out even the most stubborn creases with little effort.

For even easier ironing, the steam iron has a spray function to dampen your garments so creases won’t stand a chance. Additionally, its precision tip allows you to reach tricky areas like collars and cuffs with ease.

Despite its use of steam, you won’t need to worry about water stains on your clothes as the iron boasts an anti-drip function.

What’s more, the water tank is large and easy to fill so you can blow through the ironing in one session without needing to go back to the sink over and over again.

Handheld vacuum cleaner for a cord-free, powerful cleanup

Dust, hair, and other forms of dirt tend to pile up quite easily at home, but not all of us have the luxury or energy to clean on a daily basis.

For days when you or mum just need to do a quick yet effective cleanup, the Tefal Air Force 360 Light Handstick Cordless Handheld Vacuum weighs in at only 2.5kg, allowing you to slide it across different surfaces and reach every nook and cranny with ease.

Since it’s cordless, you never need to worry about tangled wires or having limited mobility when you’re moving in and out of rooms.

Convenience doesn’t come at the expense of power when it comes to this vacuum cleaner, as its strong motor ensures an excellent cleaning performance. There is also a boost mode that will let you power through heavier duties with ease.

Moreover, it has three levels of filtration that filter out 99.99% of fine particles, so your home has extra clean air that is safe to breathe.

Tefal warehouse sale has daily surprise purchase-with-purchase deals

All these deals and more await shoppers at the Tefal Warehouse Sale from 2 to 4 June.

Besides Tefal products, you’ll also be able to find forged kitchen knives from WMF, elegant drinkware like water decanters and beer glasses, Krups coffee machines, and Rowenta ovens at very attractive prices, making this the perfect opportunity to refresh your kitchen and dining room.

You and mum can even try to drop by on all three days of the sale to check out the exclusive daily surprise purchase-with-purchase deals that offer even greater value for your money.

For example, there’s a two-piece Tefal Hard Titanium+ Frypan set going at just S$20 (U.P. S$105.80) when you spend at least S$200. Other items are priced from as low as S$10.

Of course, with all these promos and Singaporeans’ love for discounts, long queues are to be expected, so try to go early if you want to get the best pick of the bunch.

Both cash and cashless payments — namely NETS and PayNow — are accepted.

Located at The Grassroots’ Club, this annual event will be just a short three-minute walk from Yio Chu Kang MRT Station.

Here are some essential details to help you prepare ahead of the sale:



Tefal Warehouse Sale

Dates: 2 – 4 June

Time: 10am – 8pm

Address: The Grassroots’ Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 568046

Nearest MRT station: Yio Chu Kang

For more information and to stay updated on future events and happenings, follow HOUZE on Facebook and Instagram.

Find new ways to bond with mum

As we get older, we may find ourselves having more and more in common with our mums, which enables our bond to deepen with time.

With more shared interests, there are also more opportunities and ways to spend time together.

Ultimately, it is all about being resourceful as well as actively making time for each other in the midst of all the responsibilities that life throws at us.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with HOUZE.

Featured image courtesy of HOUZE and adapted from Hardware Info.