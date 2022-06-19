Tefal Warehouse Sale Has Blender, Pans & Steam Iron From S$5, Gift Mum New Homeware

Tefal Sale At The Grassroots’ Club Has Up To 85% Off Kitchenware & Electrical Appliances

After years of cooking the family’s favourite dishes and shouldering most of the housework, not only has mum grown tired, but her oft-used appliances have likely also started wearing out.

While mum’s trusty wok and vacuum cleaner have kept us well-fed and our rooms spick and span all these years, it’s perhaps high time for an upgrade.

Thankfully, Tefal is having a warehouse sale at The Grassroots’ Club, offering huge discounts on various cookware and appliances like steam irons and vacuum cleaners.

With discounts of up to 85% and some items going for as low as S$5, you might end up leaving with a huge haul not just for mum, but for yourself too.

Here are some of the items on offer that you can get your hands on at the sale.

Wide range of cookware for Michelin star-worthy meals

As much as we love eating out every now and then, there’s just something about mum’s cooking that makes it number one in our hearts.

Since her beloved woks and pans are probably all stirred out and scratched up, mum would surely appreciate some shiny new cookware to prepare her famous dishes.

This Clear Cook 5-piece cookware set comprises a stewpot with a glass lid, a wok pan, a frying pan, and a spatula, so mum can get a full upgrade.

Each item has durable non-stick coating on both the interior and exterior, so scrubbing off oil and other food residue won’t require superhuman strength.

The stewpot and pans also have Tefal’s exclusive Thermo-Signal technology, which indicates when the ideal starting cooking temperature has been reached.

Mum’s too much of an expert to ever overcook anything, of course, but having some extra help never hurts.

Multifunctional rice cooker saves time & makes many dishes

Pots and pans aside, one indispensable item in every Asian household is the humble rice cooker. They don’t make ‘em like they used to, and in this case, that’s actually a good thing.

While we’re all grateful to mum’s old rice cooker for giving the family years of fragrant rice and porridge, the rice cookers of today can do so much more than that.

The Mini Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker has not one, not two, but 11 functions to help mum prepare a full dinner with just one appliance.

As it can be used to steam and reheat, mum can prepare meat and vegetables as well as heat up dishes that she prepped in advance.

It can be programmed to delay cooking for up to 24 hours, so if mum’s having a busy day out running errands, she can stick a dish in there and have it cooked just in time for dinner.

Less time spent cooking means more time for catching up on the latest K-drama together, so we consider that an absolute win.

Compact baking machine for perfect desserts after every meal

Once mum’s done whipping up the main course, it’s time for some dessert. After all, every hearty meal needs to end things on a sweet note, but baking can be a battlefield sometimes.

Apart from being more time-consuming, mum’s butter cake may still go up in smoke thanks to hard-to-control factors like a slight miscalculation of ingredients or inaccurate oven temperatures.

Tefal’s Cake Factory Delices is a baking appliance that comes with five programmes that automatically adjust the cooking time and temperature. No more opening the oven to a waft of black smoke or biting into an undercooked pastry.

With it, mum can easily make brownies, cakes, muffins, meringues, and dairy desserts. She can also opt to switch the machine to manual mode if she wants complete control.

If you’re bringing the kids over for quality time with Ah Ma, the Cake Factory Delices presents the perfect opportunity to turn baking into a fun family activity that’s safe for little ones due to its easy-to-use controls and cool-touch handles.

The thrill of making your own sweet treats from scratch will certainly beat the sugar rush you get from consuming them.

2-in-1 handstick vacuum to catch dirt & dust from every corner

Once the work is done in the kitchen and everyone has a full belly, it’s time to tidy up the place.

Vacuuming is a chore that can take quite a toll on mum, depending on how spacious your home is and how heavy the machine is.

Being the meticulous cleaner that she is, mum can often detect dust from the moment she enters a room and would not want to miss a single spot.

With its lightweight frame and multipurpose design, the Dualforce 2-in-1 Handstick Vacuum satisfies mum’s need for speed-cleaning without tiring her out.

It can be used as either a cordless vacuum cleaner or a handheld one to run through all kinds of surfaces at home.

Its high-performance lithium-ion battery gives it a runtime of up to 45 minutes, while a built-in LED light will be a big help in getting every last dirt particle under furniture or low-light areas.

Even if you’re just planning to get this as a gift for mum, you might just find yourself ‘borrowing’ the vacuum cleaner more frequently once you see it in action.

Steam iron for easier & quicker laundry sessions

Once the floor is spotless, it’s time to take care of the fresh laundry.

With such a huge pile of ironing to do, it’s a no-brainer to have mum use a more durable and powerful steam iron that makes stamping out creases easier.

Thanks to the Easygliss Plus Steam Iron’s continuous steam output and powerful steam boost, she’ll be able to tackle stubborn creases with fewer glides, even on thicker fabrics.

After water is poured in, mum can start ironing almost right away thanks to the iron’s quick heat-up time.

You won’t have to worry about getting her a new iron anytime soon after this as the Easygliss Plus’ soleplate is durable and scratch-resistant, so mum can use it for many years to come.

With such ease of use, even you can help out with the ironing every now and then.

Warehouse sale is a 3-minute walk from Yio Chu Kang MRT

The items highlighted above are but a small fraction of what to expect at the Tefal Warehouse Sale. You’ll also be able to browse ranges of non-stick cookware, food blenders, linen care products, vacuums, and kitchenware.

Depending on what time you’re there, you’ll find different items being sold at only S$5, including the Blendforce Blender + Grinder (U.P. S$89.90), Pocket Power Hair Dryer (U.P. S$32.00), and Cookware Expertise 16cm Saucepan (U.P. S$89.00) during specific time slots.

If you’re planning to really splurge on something for mum, you can look forward to the Top Spenders Contest, where the top two customers who spend the highest amount in a single receipt on each day of the sale will be rewarded with over S$1,000 worth of prizes.

To qualify, all you have to do is shop and submit your receipt.

On top of the discounts and variety of appliances, the Tefal Warehouse Sale is easy to access as well, being only a stone’s throw away from Yio Chu Kang MRT station.



Tefal Warehouse Sale

Date: 25 Jun – 26 Jun

Time: 10am – 7pm

Address: The Grassroots’ Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 568046

Nearest MRT: Yio Chu Kang Station

For more information regarding the event, visit Tefal’s Facebook page here.

Give mum the gift of time & convenience

When we present mum with practical gifts like these, what we’re really gifting her is saved time and energy.

As mum is getting older, these are undoubtedly two of the most valuable resources she has.

A gift to mum is also a gift to the whole family, especially when you get to relieve her burdens and put a smile on her face.

Who knows? Maybe the process of teaching her how to use all her new ‘toys’ can be a golden opportunity to bond too.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Tefal.

Featured image courtesy of Tefal.