Customer Complains About S$2.50 Teh O Peng At Lavender Kopitiam, Others Claim It’s Common Pricing

Customer Says Lavender Kopitiam Stall Charged Them S$2.50 For Teh O Peng

Over the past few years, complaints about the prices of food and drinks at kopitiams or coffee shops have increased in tandem with rising costs.

Most recently, a customer who patronised a drink stall at a kopitiam in Lavender aired his grievance about paying S$2.50 for a takeaway cup of teh o peng or iced tea.

In response, netizens claimed that such pricing has become commonplace these days.

Lavender kopitiam stall allegedly charged S$2.50 for Teh O Peng

The customer shared their experience at a kopitiam at Block 803 King George’s Avenue on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

In the post, they claimed that the stall had charged them S$2.50 for Teh O Peng, or iced tea.

When they asked for a straw, the woman at the stall said they didn’t have any, which infuriated the customer further.

“What is this? So expensive,” they lamented.

Netizens say pricing is common

The post has since gained attention on Facebook, garnering over 190 comments discussing the matter at the time of writing.

Some netizens claimed that such price hikes have become common in Singapore.

Regardless, one user pointed out that the percentage of increase in the price after accounting for the GST hike seemed “insane.”

However, others defended the pricing by pointing out that the size of the drink was large, making S$2.50 seem reasonable.

Some also suggested that the customer should have checked the price of the beverage before purchasing it.

Of course, this isn’t the first time complaints have emerged of pricey food items at local eateries.

Earlier this week, a man said he had to pay S$5.80 for a plate of kway teow at a food court in Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH), with a hashbrown costing him S$2.40.

In response, the food court operator said they had issued a warning to the tenant to follow the approved pricing.

