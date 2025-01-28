‘Rubbish everywhere with bad smell’: Telok Blangah resident raises concerns over block’s messy state

Telok Blangah resident posts TikToks raising concerns about mess around estate

A TikTok user, @tb.resident, recently shared a series of videos raising their concerns about the unsanitary conditions under the Housing & Development Board (HDB) blocks at Telok Blangah Crescent.

One particular video taken on 22 Jan showed rubbish strewn across a grass patch and algae growth on the ground, making the area unsightly and hazardous.

“Rubbish everywhere with bad smell in the neighbourhood,” lamented the OP.

The OP also pointed out that the algae-covered ground was slippery, posing a danger, especially to elderly residents.

Speaking to MS News anonymously, the OP revealed that they had observed the algae growth near drains for some time, with the situation worsening during the monsoon season.

Another video taken on 26 Jan showed the extent of algae growth along the walkways of Telok Blangah Crescent.

“Huge patches of algae along the entire block,” they wrote in the video. “These things…did not happen overnight.”

The OP shared with MS News personal experiences of almost losing balance due to slippery surfaces, not only under the block but also in other areas, such as the carpark.

Trash littering the grass patch further added to the problem, with allegedly no visible efforts to clean it up.

A stark difference compared to other estates

The OP, who is named ‘Telok Blangah Resident’ on TikTok, posts videos about the condition of their Telok Blangah neighbourhood.

According to the OP, the condition of Telok Blangah Crescent was a stark contrast to other HDB estates.

When asked if the issue had been reported to the Town Council, the OP said they chose not to lodge a complaint because previous matters they reported took too long to resolve.

The OP emphasised that basic maintenance should be carried out proactively and not rely on residents filing complaints.

They clarified that their intention in posting the video was to raise awareness for the benefit of residents who lacked a platform to voice their concerns, adding that their content was not politically motivated.

Residents share similar concerns

The video struck a chord with others in the community.

One commenter mentioned that their grandmother, who also resides in Telok Blangah Crescent, frequently encountered bird droppings in the area and had lodged a complaint, but no action was taken.

Another resident suggested using the OneService app to report the issues, but the OP told MS News that many elderly residents in the area are not tech-savvy, making it challenging for them to use the app.

OP later posts another TikTok showing actions taken

In another video dated 27 Jan, the OP posted a follow-up TikTok showing a cleaner, algae-free walkway. The caption mentioned that a hole in the area had also been fixed.

The OP expressed gratitude to the management for their prompt response, and many TikTok users praised both the OP and the authorities for addressing the issue.

MS News has reached out to Tanjong Pagar Town Council for comments.

