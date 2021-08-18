Temperature Taking At Public Premises To Cease From 19 Aug

Singapore is well on track to easing Covid-19 restrictions further as we reach our target vaccination rates with 76% of our population fully vaccinated as of 16 Aug.

From tomorrow (19 Aug) onwards, temperature screening will cease at malls.

It will also not be necessary at supermarkets and retail establishments providing personal care and beauty services.

However, visitors with visible symptoms may still be denied entry to these places.

Temperature taking to cease at malls & supermarkets

Earlier this month on 6 Aug, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the easing of Covid-19 measures in 2 phases.

The first phase, which started on 10 Aug, included increasing the social gathering size limit and implementing vaccine-differentiated dine-in rules.

On Thursday (19 Aug), the second phase will begin, with the removal of temperature screening requirements in public premises.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board, this means all malls, large standalone stores, supermarkets, and retail establishments that provide personal care and beauty services will no longer have to screen visitors’ temperatures.

But staff at these places will continue to check for visible Covid-19 symptoms in customers.

High vaccination rates & increased surveillance measures

The decision to remove the temperature screening requirement comes largely due to the high rates of vaccination in our population.

With more vaccinated people, the risk of transmission and severity of disease in cases of transmission are much lower.

In addition, authorities have increased surveillance measures to detect infections earlier through self-test antigen rapid tests (ART) kits as well as fast and easy tests (FETs) in higher-risk settings.

New measures aside, MOH continues to remind the public of the importance of wearing a mask and avoiding crowded places as well as seeking treatment immediately if unwell.

More restrictions to be eased

Besides the removal of temperature screening, from 19 Aug, work-from-home (WFH) measures will also be eased. Up to 50% of employees will be able to return to the workplace.

The capacity limits for large-scale events like worship serves, MICE, live performances, and wedding solemnisations will also increase to allow up to 1,000 fully vaccinated attendees.

Similarly, attractions, cruises, museums, and libraries can also increase their operating capacity from 25% to 50%.

Shopping malls and showrooms can meanwhile accommodate more people with the limit increased from 1 person per 16 sqm per to 1 person per 10 sqm.

Singapore on the right track to recovery

The gradual easing of restrictions is a sure sign that Singapore is on the right track towards recovering from the pandemic.

But while we revel in these greater freedoms, do remember not to take them for granted.

So let’s all continue adhering to the existing safety measures and hope these changes are here to stay.

