Youths in M’sia allegedly sneak into Penang temple & steal donations

3 youths caught stealing donations from Penang temple

Three youths in Penang, Malaysia, allegedly drove into a temple in broad daylight to steal donation money, prompting the temple management to lodge a police report.

According to Oriental Daily, the incident last Thursday (11 Sept) afternoon at Simpah Guan Yin Ting Dou Mu Gong in the city of Butterworth.

CCTV footage reviewed by the temple showed three suspects arriving in a white sedan.

One of them, carrying a backpack, then entered the temple. While initially appearing to donate money, he extends a sticky tool to fish out cash from the donation box.

1 steal donations, while other 2 on lookout & standby near temple

Meanwhile, the other two acted as accomplices — one pretended to feed fish nearby and keep watch while the last individual waited in the car.

A temple staff member told the media that the group quickly fled the scene after realising that their scheme had been exposed.

He also said the trio’s well-coordinated actions suggested that the crime was premeditated.

Similar theft previously occurred in August

The temple staff member also shared that the temple had fallen victim to a similar theft just last month.

The inner basket within a donation box was found to be tampered with during checks by a temple staff member. CCTV footage later confirmed that the donation money had been stolen.

The temple has since handed CCTV footage to the police for investigation. It also shared videos on social media to alert other temples to step up security measures.

After the two thefts, the temple’s managing committee has increased patrols on temple grounds.

Featured image adapted from 北海新芭觀音亭斗母宫 on Facebook.