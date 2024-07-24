Monk investigates woman screaming in Thailand temple, turns out to be homeless couple having sex

Screaming woman in temple turns out to be homeless couple having sex

On Tuesday (23 July) night, a monk in Thailand heard a woman screaming inside the temple.

Unable to determine the nature of the screams, he grabbed his flashlight and went to investigate.

To his shock, he found a couple engaging in sexual activity in front of the temple’s pavilion.

Monk calls police after discovering couple in the act

After the unexpected find, the monk quickly contacted the police to remove the pair from the premises.

When police arrived, they found a couple who appeared to be in their 40s.

According to Daily News, the man was still straddling the now-sleeping woman, who was lying on her back with her jeans pulled down to her thighs.

Channel 8 News added that the couple were reportedly drunk.

Man said they didn’t have a home to return to

When the man saw the approaching officers, he quickly pretended to be asleep.

The police asked why they were inside the temple, and the man explained that they had no home to return to.

Despite their situation, the officers instructed the couple to get dressed and leave.

The man then roused the woman, and they exited the premises together.

Also read: 2 men & woman allegedly engaged in public sex on Phuket beach, netizens call for stricter enforcement

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Daily News.