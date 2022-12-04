M’sian State Govt Says Hair Salons Not Allowed To Provide Haircut Services To Both Men & Women

Terengganu Government Reinforces Ban On Unisex Hair Salons

Recently, lawmakers in the Malaysian state of Terengganu have been concerned about barbers and hair salons adhering to gender-segregation requirements.

The state government, ruled by the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), reiterated the ban on unisex hair salons. All salons operated by Muslims or non-Muslims are to comply.

State executive councillor Dr Alias Razak warned that operators who go against this would be fined up to S$308 (RM1,000).

They also risk having licences revoked, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Terengganu hair salons that flout rules can be fined

Terengganu, a state located northeast of Malaysia, is now reinforcing its ban on unisex hair salons.

State executive councillor Dr Alias Razak said the ban was not a new rule. It was an existing licensing regulation under the jurisdiction of the state government.

Whether operated by Muslims or non-Muslims, hair salons or barbershops cannot provide haircutting services for both men and women on the same premises.

Dr Alias Razak said there are no exemptions to the law.

“If we were to allow non-Muslim female hairdressers to provide haircuts for male customers, there is a possibility that Muslim men will go and patronise them too,” he said.

He warned that operators who do not abide by the licensing regulations would face a fine or have their licence revoked.

According to Focus Malaysia, the fine will be between S$154 (RM500) and S$308 (RM1,000).

Issue raised after complaints from locals

This comes after the issue was raised at the Terengganu state assembly on Tuesday (29 Nov).

State assemblyperson Zuraida Md Noor sought stern action to ensure Terengganu barbershops and spas adhere to Syariah requirements and gender-segregation regulations.

During the debate session, she stressed that men should run barbershops for male customers. In the same vein, hair salons for women must only be run by women.

She shared that she received complaints from locals expressing concerns about men and women being on the same premises.

NST reports that Ms Zuraida also questioned the extent to which regulations are adhered to, as this lapse happened in spas and beauty salons as well.

The assemblyperson then demanded to know how such a major issue could be overlooked.

