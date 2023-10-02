Pet Terrapin Shell-Shocked By Detonation Of Bukit Timah WWII Bomb, Scurries Into Water Tank

Detonation Of Bukit Timah WWII Bomb Startles Pet Terrapin

By now, many are likely aware of the World War II (WWII) bomb that was recently discovered at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have since detonated it safely. However, those living in the area still felt its impact, and one pet terrapin was no exception.

In a video circulating online, the terrapin was seen scurrying fearfully into its water tank after hearing booming noises from the two consecutive detonations.

As much as the sight tugged at the heartstrings of viewers, many also took notice of the size of the tank, which they deemed too small.

Terrapin runs into water tank after hearing bomb in Bukit Timah go off

A video of a pet terrapin running scared from the detonation of the WWII bomb in Bukit Timah was shared by Instagram page @sgfollowsall yesterday (1 Oct).

In the short clip, the terrapin appeared to flinch and withdraw into its shell upon hearing the blast from the first detonation.

A few seconds later, it turned around and went into its water tank to seek refuge.

The video then cuts to the terrapin back to sitting on the land area of its cage.

Sadly, its peace soon disintegrated thanks to a second — and louder — boom, presumably from the second detonation.

This time, the terrapin wasted no time scurrying into the water, where it appeared to stay until the end of the video.

Viewers criticise overly small tank size

The sight of the terrapin running scared is certainly heart-wrenching, especially when one considers that it doesn’t know what’s happening.

One commenter took pity on it, adding it cannot even swim anywhere else.

Many also criticised the size of the tank, which they deemed too small to be habitable.

Another imagined how much worse it is for animals in countries at war, who likely experience countless blasts every day.

Residents near Bukit Timah bomb disposal site evacuated before detonation

As a recap, the discovery of the WWII bomb at Upper Bukit Timah first became public knowledge via a Facebook post by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

After experts found removing the bomb unsafe, SAF scheduled an on-site controlled detonation for last Tuesday (26 Sep) instead.

Two detonations were conducted that day, with reporters on the ground saying that the blast from the second one could be heard as far as Senja-Cashew Community Club.

Prior to the detonation, residents of several condominiums, an HDB block, and a landed housing estate temporarily evacuated their homes.

While train services along the Downtown Line continued, they stopped momentarily at the time as a precautionary measure.

Several roads in the area were also closed off for safety purposes.

