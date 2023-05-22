Terry Xu’s POFMA Cancellation Application Rejected By Shanmugam As Conditions Were Satisfied

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MHA & Shanmugam Reject Terry Xu’s POFMA Cancellation

Terry Xu’s latest application to cancel a recent Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) correction order against him was unsuccessful.

Per a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam rejected the application that Xu submitted on 7 May.

MHA said because the conditions were fulfilled, he would not be accepting the cancellation application.

Alleged police reprimanded elderly woman, when they were actually helping her

A POFMA correction order came on 7 May after Xu made a Facebook post on 30 Apr.

The post alleged that the police reprimanded an elderly woman for not wearing a mask in 2021.

In actuality, the police had received a call for assistance from a member of the public and were just trying to help the elderly woman.

According to an article MHA released via Factually, the woman reportedly looked lost and it just so happened that she was not wearing a mask.

The police responded to the call, and officers were there to help the elderly woman find her way home, the article said.

As it was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, they reminded the elderly woman to put on a mask when in public spaces.

Terry Xu fulfilled POFMA Correction Direction conditions: MHA

On 7 May, the POFMA Correction Direction was issued to Xu.

He was to put a correction notice at the top of the Facebook post stating the post contained false statements of facts.

He needed to include a link to the Factually article which established the facts accurately too.

On top of that, the POFMA correction order also required Xu to post the correction notice as a separate post on his Facebook page.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Xu made the changes on 8 May.

The MHA’s statement said that he has met the conditions of the order.

Xu’s application to cancel it also did not mention otherwise.

After careful consideration, the Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam decided to reject the application. They have also informed Xu of the rejection.

Featured image adapted from Justclick.sg and Singapore Police Force on Facebook.