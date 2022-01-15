Tesla Retail Store Opens At Millenia Walk On 15 Jan

Tesla car ownership in Singapore has skyrocketed last year, from about 30 in the 1st half of 2021 to 894 in the 2nd half.

Now that the electric car company has opened its dedicated retail store at Millenia Walk, the numbers might keep going up.

Image courtesy of Pontiac Land Group

The first of its kind in Southeast Asia, the store offers test drives for its Model 3 along the nearby East Coast Parkway (ECP).

Millenia Walk store is Tesla’s first retail outlet in Southeast Asia

At 11am today (15 Jan), Tesla opened the doors to its first Southeast Asian retail store right here in Singapore, at Millenia Walk shopping mall.

Apart from the existing showroom at Raffles City, Tesla fans will now be able to check out the popular electric cars up close at the new outlet.

Source

Keen customers who wish to test drive the Model 3 can even take it for a spin along the scenic ECP expressway just 3 minutes away.

Simply register your interest via Tesla’s website here.

The store opening comes just months after 3 Tesla V3 Superchargers became available at Millenia Walk.

Source

Open every day from 11am

The Tesla retail store is located on the ground floor, facing The Great Hall.

If you’re planning to visit over the weekend, here are the deets to take note of:

Tesla Retail Store

Address: 9 Raffles Blvd, #01-87, Singapore 039596

Opening hours:

Sun-Thurs, 11am-8pm

Fri & Sat, 11am-9.30pm

Nearest MRT: Promenade Station

Considering the hype surrounding the Tesla showroom last year, it might be wise to visit at a later date to avoid queueing.

Exciting opportunities for electric car fans

Given Tesla’s rapid expansion in Singapore, perhaps it won’t be long before electric cars become a regular sight on our roads.

Before hopping on the bandwagon, you can always experience the adrenaline rush from Tesla’s signature acceleration via a test drive. Here’s the perfect chance to do so.

Know someone who’s a die-hard Tesla fan? Tag them in the comments so they’ll know about the store opening.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Chrysto on Twitter and Google Maps.