Tesla Cars Multiply Tenfold In Singapore Over 3 Months

Tesla cars are going to be more common in the coming months if recent trends are anything to go by.

Reuters reported that despite the money one needs to part with to own a vehicle in Singapore, the electric vehicle brand has seen its numbers skyrocket in the past 3 months.

According to data from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the number of Teslas on Singaporean roads has jumped from 30 in the first half of this year to 487 in the last 3 months alone.

Tesla owners have to shell out nearly $200,000

As electric vehicles are slowly becoming more mainstream, Singaporeans seem to have taken the leap quite literally by biting the bullet and purchasing a Tesla to drive.

In Singapore, Tesla’s most basic Model 3 costs nearly $200,000. While the cost of owning one is high, the Government had recently announced subsidies for anyone purchasing an electric car.

The subsidy can amount to up to $45,000, shaving a good chunk off the costs.

Tesla cars climbing up popularity ranks in Singapore

The rise in numbers is also thanks to ardent fans who have been waiting for Tesla’s official arrival in Singapore.

According to Reuters, a Tesla owner said that he made the choice of purchasing the electric car because he was a fan and shareholder of the company. He even made a reservation 3 years before Tesla began sales in Singapore this year.

The overwhelming interest has thus pushed Tesla to become Singapore’s sixth-most popular car brand in September. The brand outsold other companies such as Nissan, Kia, and Audi.

Spot more Tesla cars driving around Singapore

It seems as though there’s no stopping the Tesla revolution here in Singapore.

With more charging stations popping up around our island, you might want to consider joining the waitlist for these cars so you can drive your own soon too.

