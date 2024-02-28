Tetra Pak retrenching 300 employees in S’pore & closing Jurong factory

Tetra Pak to lay off 300 employees & shutter Jurong factory

About 300 Tetra Pak employees in Singapore will be retrenched, following the packaging material company’s decision to shutter its Jurong factory.

Yesterday (27 Feb), the company announced that it was consolidating the Singapore-based production into its other regional factories.

The company emphasised its dedication to supporting the affected employees.

Retrenchment part of business strategy to remain competitive

In a news release about the retrenchment and closure of Tetra Pak’s factory in Jurong, the company explained that it approached the closure with the intention to enhance its global manufacturing footprint. Additionally, it wanted to adjust to the shift in market dynamics and improve customer experience.

The company stressed that its restructuring efforts are integral to remaining competitive in the market.

Tetra Pak also recognises the need to ensure operational cost efficiency in its practices.

On its website, the company’s 2030 strategy encompasses a goal to “innovate for customer growth”. It aims to achieve this by placing “growth in specific categories, geographies, and channels” at the forefront.

For the next 12 months, Tetra Pak will be consolidating the Jurong factory into other factories in the region.

The Tetra Laval Group, under which Tetra Pak is subsumed, shared in an annual report that the company owned 52 production plants worldwide in 2022.

Despite the closure of its Jurong plant, Tetra Pak will continue upholding a strong business presence in Singapore. Operations include “business management, project centres, IT, human resources, finance and marketing”.

The company’s local corporate office will also relocate by end-2024, and is set to be one of its biggest Asia Pacific offices with a capacity of 250 people.

Company will support retrenched employees

The move impacts about 300 Tetra Pak employees in Singapore.

The company shared that discussions are ongoing to provide them with outplacement assistance or fresh career opportunities.

Before making the announcement, it consulted Singapore’s Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), with whom it will continue to collaborate closely.

Tetra Pak will also speak to those interested in taking on other positions in the company, either in Singapore or the region.

Adding to the slew of support measures is a job fair that will expedite career shifts and offer on-the-spot training. To host the fair, Tetra Pak will capitalise on NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Tetra Pak’s Jurong factory began operations in 1982.

