Thai Airline Allows Passengers To Carry Pets Aboard Special Flight, Furkids Enter Cabin In Carriers

Thai Airline Lets Passengers Carry Pets On Board For One-Time Flight

For those of us with furkids, leaving them in Singapore while going on holiday is one of the hardest things to do because pets are not allowed on board flights.

However, an airline in Thailand recently hosted a one-of-a-kind flight, allowing its passengers to bring their pets on board for the journey.

The flight was a one-time service, the airline has confirmed. However, they may open up more flights if more passengers indicate interest.

Thai airline lets passengers bring pets on board

According to the airline’s Facebook post, Nok Air arranged for the flight to be held on 30 Aug, flying passengers and their pets from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Chiang Mai Airport.

The pets were able to travel in unique carriers labelled ‘Nok Air Pet on Board’. A panel with mesh netting allowed owners to observe their furkids while providing sufficient ventilation.

In addition, the carriers had an opening at the top to enable the pets to peek out of the bag, as one picture illustrated.

One thing to note is that passengers must fit their pets into diapers before boarding to prevent any unpleasant accidents.

According to media outlet Thaiger , tickets for the flight went for S$499.15 (12,999 baht) for two passengers and a pet per round trip.

Currently, Nok Air is the only airline in Thailand to offer services allowing passengers to bring their pets into the cabin.

Pictures of pets on board go viral

The Facebook post has since gone viral, with more than 400 shares at the time of writing.

Many were overcome by the adorable pictures, expressing their interest in bringing their pets on board.

However, the airline has confirmed that this was a one-time flight allowing passengers to bring their furkids for company.

For regular flights, no pets will be allowed on board. Reservations for such flights also cannot be made via their website.

If interest from the public persists, though, the airline has said they might be open to more suggestions for different destinations.

Hopefully, more airlines will start similar services

Leaving behind our furkids and worrying about who will look after them before embarking on a journey can be a tad stressful sometimes.

Here’s hoping more airlines will join in on this venture and start offering services to allow passengers to bring their pets on board.

After all, our furkids deserve to travel in first class too.

Featured image adapted from Nok Air on Facebook.