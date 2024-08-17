Thai cafe offers free drinks to delivery riders who say ‘I love you’ upon entering

Cafe in Thailand gives away free drinks to delivery riders

A cafe in Phitsanulok Province, Thailand has gone viral for a wholesome community initiative.

In a compilation video posted on TikTok, the cafe featured several delivery riders receiving a beverage after saying “I love you” in Thai.

Some of them had even shown various heart gestures — from the cutesy finger heart to an “I Love You” in sign language.

As it turns out, FRUIT BOX CAFE had given out multiple drinks for free to show support for delivery riders who work hard to deliver food to customers.

“We want to thank all the customers who visited FRUIT BOX CAFE, including those ordering drinks via delivery riders. Today, we want to support riders with free beverages,” wrote the cafe owner in the video’s description.

Netizens praise cafe for generous offer

Because of the cafe’s lovely offer, many TikTok users complimented the owner for their kindness and generosity.

One user simply said that the video made her smile.

While another netizen commented that the campaign was lovely, bringing happiness to both the owner and the delivery riders.

Needless to say, the TikTok video touched the hearts of many, with one commenter noting that she particularly enjoyed the heart gestures from the riders in the clip.

