‘Very promising candidate’: WP newcomer Michael Thng captivates netizens with impressive rally speech

Michael Thng delivers impressive speech at WP rally

The Workers’ Party (WP) held their second physical rally at Temasek Junior College on Saturday (26 Apr), but it was newcomer Michael Thng who stole the show.

The first-time General Election (GE2025) candidate for Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC) captivated supporters with a fiery, impassioned speech that further electrified the already charged atmosphere.

From the get-go, the 37-year-old made it clear what he and the WP stood for — daring Singaporeans to “dream big” and championing political diversity as a strength, not a weakness.

‘We don’t wanna be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue’: Thng

A particular moment from his 10-minute speech has gone viral across social media, resonating deeply with voters across the island.

“We don’t wanna be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue,” Mr Thng declared, drawing cheers from the crowd.

“We don’t wanna be told that raising GST in the middle of record-high inflation is good policy when we know it could’ve been postponed,” he added.

“We don’t wanna be told that CDC vouchers will make it all okay, when we know it is just a band aid for a gaping wound.”

“We don’t wanna be told that hawker rental rates do not affect the food prices when we know that doesn’t make any sense.”

Using the collective “we”, Thng positioned himself firmly as a voice for the everyday Singaporean — unafraid to speak out against policies that feel out of touch with ground sentiments.

Thng emphasises political diversity

Thng made it clear that the Workers’ Party was committed to real change, not just “catchy slogans or fancy showmanship”.

“The party has never accepted the false choices that were put forward by the PAP,” he said, stressing that Singapore could do better — particularly for groups like single mothers, lower-wage workers, and retrenched employees.

Rather than threatening political stability, he argued that diversity strengthens the system.

“We can build a system that is diverse without breaking it,” Thng asserted.

He praised the WP’s track record of pulling issues from the margins into the mainstream — and declared that it was exactly why he decided to step forward.

I want a political system where issues can be raised early, openly, and constructively. One that has compassion, and where Singaporeans see themselves reflected in it. Not one where data is withheld from us, or where we are gaslit all the time about what we are seeing.

Netizens call Michael Thng a ‘very promising candidate’

Since the rally, clips of Thng’s speech have been widely circulated online, racking up thousands of views.

One netizen named him a “very promising candidate” in the upcoming election.

“What a speech!” another wrote. “This is a breath of fresh air. Bring him in parliament!”

Another said they were “really impressed” by Thng, praising his “grit and eloquence” and calling him a “remarkable opposition candidate in the making”.

“Literal chills listening to Michael’s speech last night. His passion and fire are much needed in our Parliament,” one netizen wrote.

Many were also quick to highlight his credentials — Thng holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School, with some noting that he would be an invaluable voice in Singapore’s political landscape.

“I’m sure he will be able to offer a lot to Singapore,” a commenter said.

