Dr Chee Soon Juan says GST hike was due to PAP’s ‘ill-advised policies’

Dr Chee Soon Juan slams GST hike during SDP rally on 24 April

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) held their first physical rally after 10 years at Chua Chu Kang Stadium on Thursday (24 April).

Rounding up the rally was SDP’s secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan, who brought up the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike — a hot topic in the lead-up to the 2025 General Election (GE2025).

He blamed the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) “ill-advised policies” for the issue and said the SDP will present an “alternative vision” for Singapore.

Dr Chee accused PAP government of raising prices for ‘almost everything’

In his speech, Dr Chee accused the PAP government of piling on “new pressures” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic through the GST hike.

The SDP chief pointed out that the government has also been “raising prices for almost everything that [we] use.”

He pointed out that the government had been “raising prices for almost everything that [we] use.”

Dr Chee then listed various examples, including water prices, transport fees, petrol duties, and healthcare expenses.

He questioned:

Does this look like the PAP is trying to shield us from inflation?

‘PAP is not the prudent, frugal government that it once was’: Dr Chee

Dr Chee then quoted Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on what he said would necessitate a GST hike — “profligate spending and irresponsible, unsustainable plans.”

“This is one of the rare moments where I agree with Mr Lee,” Dr Chee said.

Claiming it was the PAP’s own profligate spending that caused the GST hike, Dr Chee revealed yet another list of such “reckless” expenditures.

These include the Founders’ Memorial, sensory traffic light buttons, as well as electronic displays at HDB lift lobbies.

“Again, nice to have, but is it really necessary?” he asked.

“The truth, my friends, is that the PAP is not the prudent, frugal government that it once was,” he declared.

Also read: SDP calls on S’pore Govt to cut GST to 7% in response to potential tariff impact

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from The Straits Times on YouTube and Singapore Democratic Party on Facebook.