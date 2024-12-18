Thai cop uses grass-like ghillie suit to arrest sexual assault suspect, compared to PUBG character

Thai cop’s unconventional tactics during arrest draw comparisons to PUBG ghillie suit

On Monday (16 Dec), police in Thailand launched an operation to arrest a suspect who had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Nakhon Nayok.

The operation gained attention due to the unconventional tactics used by one officer, who wore a military-style camouflage uniform during the arrest.

His use of the grass-like suit drew comparisons to the ghillie suits worn in the popular video game ‘PUBG’.

Suspect tricks girl into meeting him at resort

The girl was assaulted by 20-year-old Noppadol (name transliterated from Thai) after being lured into meeting his friend at a resort in Nakhon Nayok on 1 Sept.

The friend, Ri (name transliterated from Thai), who had met the victim on Facebook, told her he would buy her some snacks during the meetup, which she agreed to.

At the resort, Ri brought two companions, including Noppadol.

While eating the snacks, Ri and another man, Shareeb, left the room, leaving Noppadol to sexually assault the girl.

After the assault, the girl was taken from the resort and abandoned on the roadside.

Officer dresses in camouflage uniform to arrest suspect

Police tracked down the suspect’s potential hideout in Chachoengsao, but its location presented several challenges.

Inspector Thunpeerasit Junpiphop, also known as Inspector Jae, devised a unique strategy, having an officer wear a military-style camouflage uniform and crawl low across a field for over 300 metres.

Using binoculars, they spotted the suspect hiding under a house, leading to his successful arrest.

Noppadol later confessed to the sexual assault.

Netizens joke that cop collected PUBG ghillie suit from airdrop

After the news spread, many netizens praised the police for their efforts, with some comparing the officer’s camouflage to the PUBG ghillie suit.

Another netizen shared an image of a real-life box resembling a PUBG airdrop, joking that the cop may have obtained his camouflage uniform from there.

One user expressed curiosity about the costumes the police might wear in future operations.

Another Facebook user said the PUBG soundtrack played in their head after seeing the pictures.

Finally, a woman expressed pride in the criminal investigation team for successfully arresting the suspect.

