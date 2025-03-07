Thai couple who set 58-hour Guinness World Record for longest kiss is no longer together

Thai couple who set 58-hour kiss record breaks up after more than a decade together

Despite conquering two gruelling kissing competitions, the Thai couple who set the 58-hour kiss record has called it quits after 13 years together.

In an interview with the BBC News podcast ‘Witness History’, Ekkachai Tiranarat shared the highs and lows of his record-breaking kiss with his now ex-wife — before announcing that they had gone their separate ways.

Tough competition, tougher bladder

Mr Ekkachai, 56, fondly recalled the first time he and his then-wife, Laksana, competed for the title in 2011.

They were at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Pattaya City, just before Valentine’s Day, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss.

Though overwhelmed by the extensive list of rules, they decided to go for it.

“The show must go on,” Ekkachai quipped.

The rules were surprisingly strict: no lips could part, both participants had to remain awake and standing, and adult diapers weren’t allowed.

Contestants could take bathroom breaks, but they had to keep kissing while doing so.

Mr Ekkachai described how excruciating it was to navigate a restroom break with his wife.

Their legs were on the verge of giving out as they carefully stumbled their way there, praying not to trip over each other and risk disqualification.

By the time they finally reached the restroom, he was so exhausted that he couldn’t bring himself to care about anything else.

To quench their thirst, his wife had to drink through a straw while keeping their lips locked.

She would then pass the water she’d sucked up into his mouth.

Winning & retaking their crown

Mr Ekkachai recalled how he and his wife kept pinching each other to stay awake during the competition.

Finally, after 46 hours and 24 minutes, they broke the world record and emerged as the last couple standing.

However, they lost their title the following year when Mr Ekkachai fell ill. But rather than discouraging them, losing the crown only fuelled their determination.

“After we lost, we discussed whether to go back, but we wanted to take back what belonged to us,” he said. “It was our Roman Empire.”

After honing their strategy, the couple returned in 2013 and reclaimed their title with a jaw-dropping 58 hours and 35 minutes.

They won 100,000 baht (S$3,950) and two diamond rings, each also worth 100,000 baht.

Following their victory, Guinness World Records retired the longest kiss category.

The competition had become a serious health risk, with many couples fainting or even requiring hospitalisation.

Breaking up but remaining amicable

Sadly, Mr Ekkachai told the BBC that he and his wife are no longer together.

However, he expressed that he cherishes the memories and experiences they shared.

“I’m very proud. It was a once in a lifetime experience,” he said. “I’m trying to remember the good memories and that we did this together.”

Despite their separation, the couple maintains mutual respect and has committed to co-parenting their children.

Featured image adapted from BBC World Service on Facebook.