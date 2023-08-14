Single Thai Father Dresses Up As Woman For Adopted Daughter On Mother’s Day, Didn’t Want Her Left Out

Single Thai Father Makes Headlines For Dressing Up As Woman On Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a pretty special occasion for families across the world, giving them a chance to celebrate their maternal figures.

However, handling such an occasion can be pretty difficult for those without a mother.

Taking this into consideration, a single father in Thailand decided to dress up as a woman for his adopted daughter on the day itself.

Single Thai father dresses up on Mother’s Day

On Friday (11 Aug), Facebook user Joe Lookphonbodee took to the social media platform to share what he did for Mother’s Day in the country, which falls on 12 Aug.

Attending an event at his adopted daughter’s school, he portrayed the image of a mother by wearing a wig and dress.

Joe also posted a 28-second clip on TikTok of a wholesome interaction between him and his daughter.

In the video, he sits on a chair while she kneels on the floor. She then hands him a jasmine flower before hugging him tightly.

They remain in their embrace for a long while, the mutual love and respect evident.

Wanted to prevent daughter from developing inferiority complex

According to Bangkok Biz News, Joe is 48 and works as a physical and health education teacher in the Kamphaeng Phet province of Thailand.

His adopted daughter, Nong Cream, currently in Grade 3, studies in the same school.

For Mother’s Day, Joe revealed that the school would often organise activities for mother-daughter pairs. As such, she had asked him what she could do.

This led to Joe deciding to dress up as a mother for the day to prevent her from developing an inferiority complex.

“Personally, I’m not ashamed because I love my child,” he said. “We do fun activities together.”

Joe added that, most importantly, he did not want his daughter to feel left out during annual Mother’s Day events.

Nong Cream also appreciated the gesture, and thought that the clip on TikTok was “cute and funny”. She didn’t feel embarrassed, even telling her father she wouldn’t mind if he did the same next year.

“This year’s Mother’s Day, I want to say I love my father,” she said. “Thank you, father, for raising me and making me happy.”

This isn’t the first time a single father has made the headlines for going above and beyond for his children.

In 2020, a man became viral for sticking a note in Lasalle College of the Arts, seeking resources for his 10-year-old son, who wanted to become an architect.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.